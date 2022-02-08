Mother, Son Die In Fire At Irving Park Home

IRVING PARK — An 88-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son died during a fire early Tuesday morning at their home in Irving Park, fire department officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 3621 N. Kedvale Ave., across the street from St. Viator Elementary School, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The mother and her son were found dead in the building’s first floor apartment, Langford said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Marian Frieri and Michael Frieri.

No one else was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported, Langford said. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

“There was no heat in the building, and they had a lot of material in the place, and it was apparently heated by space heaters,” Langford said. “We’re not sure if that’s the cause yet, but it’s something we’re definitely looking at.”

Firefighters and Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) walked the block after the fire to pass out smoke alarms and pamphlets on fire safety.

