Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Mother, Son Die In Fire At Irving Park Home

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a two-story building near Viator Elementary School. Firefighters found the 88-year-old mother and 70-year-old son dead inside their first-floor apartment.

Alex V. Hernandez
11:52 AM CST on Feb 8, 2022
A woman and her adult son died in a fire about 3 a.m. Feb. 8 at 3621 N. Kedvale Ave.
Provided
  • Credibility:

IRVING PARK — An 88-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son died during a fire early Tuesday morning at their home in Irving Park, fire department officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 3621 N. Kedvale Ave., across the street from St. Viator Elementary School, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The mother and her son were found dead in the building’s first floor apartment, Langford said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Marian Frieri and Michael Frieri.

No one else was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported, Langford said. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

“There was no heat in the building, and they had a lot of material in the place, and it was apparently heated by space heaters,” Langford said. “We’re not sure if that’s the cause yet, but it’s something we’re definitely looking at.”

Firefighters and Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) walked the block after the fire to pass out smoke alarms and pamphlets on fire safety.  

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Daily COVID Cases At Their Lowest In Months For Chicago As Decline Continues

Chicago's seeing an average of 575 confirmed cases per day — the lowest that figure has been since late November.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Move Your Dibs Or The City Will Throw Them Away Friday

City workers will start throwing out dibs items on Friday. Residents are urged to snag any items they want to keep.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Catholic School Principal Removed By Archdiocese After Telling Students Masks Are Optional, Parents Say

Parents on the Far Southwest Side are protesting the archdiocese's decision to put Queen of Martyrs Principal M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius on administrative leave after he told students the school’s mask mandate was ending.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Joe Ward
and
Colin Boyle
3 hours ago

Mother, Son Die In Fire At Irving Park Home

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a two-story building near Viator Elementary School. Firefighters found the 88-year-old mother and 70-year-old son dead inside their first-floor apartment.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
11:52 AM CST

See more stories