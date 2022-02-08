Missed The Latest 3rd Ward Meeting? Now You Can Watch It On Ald. Dowell’s YouTube Channel

BRONZEVILLE — Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has launched a YouTube channel to keep 3rd Ward residents abreast of community events.

The channel, which went live last week, will give residents the opportunity to watch replays of neighborhood town halls and video updates from Dowell, who said more content will be coming soon. So far, there are 30 subscribers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires the deliverance of city services and information in a more virtual space because people are choosing not to attend in-person events,” said Dowell, who is among a growing list of candidates looking to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Bobby Rush when he retires at the end of his term.

This channel may also be used to share alerts and information about businesses and community services, Dowell said.

