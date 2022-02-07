Man Charged After He Threw Urine At Woman, 60, As She Walked In Andersonville, Officials Say

ANDERSONVILLE — A 35-year-old man has been charged with throwing urine at a woman in Andersonville, where a string of such attacks have shocked neighbors.

Bright Ibeh, 35, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, according to police. Police said Ibeh threw urine at a 60-year-old woman in November.

About 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, the woman was walking in the 5300 block of North Ashland Avenue when Ibeh walked up and threw the contents of a cup at her, police said. The cup was filled with urine, the victim told CBS 2.

At least three attacks were reported recently in Andersonville involving the throwing of urine at people walking in the neighborhood, according to CBS 2. Reports of a man throwing urine at people walking dogs have flooded an Andersonville Facebook page.

Ibeh has only been charged in one of the cases. He was arrested Friday in the 5300 block of North Paulina Avenue, police said.

Ibeh has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a victim 60 or older and felony aggravated battery in a public place, police said. He appeared in bond court Sunday.

Judge Mary Marubio issued a $5,000 bond in the case, meaning Ibeh must post $500 to be released from jail. Ibeh is also ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

