Taste Of Chicago, Blues Fest, Air And Water Show And Other Fests Will Be Back In 2022, Many At Their Pre-Pandemic Size

The Taste is back as a three-day, in-person event. Other beloved events, like Jazz Fest and Blues Fest, will also make a full return this year.

Kelly Bauer
8:20 AM CST on Feb 4, 2022
File Photo: The U.S. Navy Blue Angel fly over Lake Michigan during the 2017 Chicago Air and Water Show.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Taste of Chicago, Blues Fest, the full Air and Water Show and other beloved events are returning this year — and many will be at their pre-pandemic size, officials said.

The events were pared down or canceled altogether over the past two years due to budget issues and concerns about people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic. But they’ll make their in-person return as the weather warms up in 2022, officials announced Thursday.

“I am thrilled that we can bring back our iconic music and food festivals, as well as hundreds of other events,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events news release. “This will help to bring a sense of normalcy back to our city and revitalize the local economies of our neighborhoods.”

People can check for updates on the events online.

The returnees:

Blues Fest and Jazz Fest

The free music festivals will be back with in-person events this summer. Each will take place over four days at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, at a location in Millennium Park and through neighborhood events.

Blues Fest will be held June 9-12.

Jazz Fest is set for Sept. 1-4.

Taste of Chicago

The Taste of Chicago will make its return with a smaller, three-day event in July featuring 30-40 eateries and food trucks, plus three stages for concerts in the evenings, according to the city.

The festival will be held July 8-10 in Grant Park. The pop-up events will happen June 11, 18 and 25 in various spots.

There will also be food and music pop-ups in three Chicago neighborhoods in June as part of the Taste.

Air and Water Show

The Air and Water Show will return to its normal two-day, in-person format, with four hours of entertainment each day, according to the city. There will also be the traditional practice day.

The Air and Water Show practice will happen Aug. 19, with the main event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 20-21 along the lakefront.

Maxwell Street Market

The Maxwell Street Market will be back for 38 Sundays in 2022 after seeing many of its days cut last year due to the pandemic, according to the city.

It will be held Sundays April 3-Dec. 18 at 800 S. Desplaines St.

Other Spring and Summer Events

Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May-October, ChicagoCityMarkets.us

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28, Chicago.gov/DCASE

Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3, MillenniumPark.org

Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30, MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4, MillenniumPark.org

Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18, MillenniumPark.org

Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the Summer Dance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17, ChicagoSummerDance.org

Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, August 27, MillenniumPark.org

Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, September 16 — plus ancillary community events and more, dates TBA, MillenniumPark.org

SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoSummerDance.org

World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 9, WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

