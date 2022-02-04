Englewood Artists Group Will Give 3 Local Creators $1,000 To Support Their Crafts

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side arts group is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a grant for Englewood artists.

The Englewood Love campaign, an initiative created by The Englewood Arts Collective, a team of professional artists from the community, will give three local artists $1,000 to further pursue their craft. Artists age 18 and older can apply here. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

All visual and performing artists based in the Greater Englewood community can apply, and artists must prove they live in the South Side neighborhood.

The “Love Drop” will hopefully encourage Englewood creators to “keep going” in their artistic pursuits, members said.

“A little love, from Englewood Arts Collective to the creative community in the neighborhood we love,” members wrote.

