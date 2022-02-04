Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Englewood Artists Group Will Give 3 Local Creators $1,000 To Support Their Crafts

The Englewood Love campaign is open to South Side artists 18 and over. The deadline to apply is Monday.

Atavia Reed
3:00 PM CST on Feb 4, 2022
Jerrold “Just Flo” Anderson, muralist and Englewood Arts Collective member, speaks as the new mural that adorns the wall of Planned Parenthood - Englewood Health Center is unveiled in Englewood on Nov. 2, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side arts group is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a grant for Englewood artists. 

The Englewood Love campaign, an initiative created by The Englewood Arts Collective,  a team of professional artists from the community, will give three local artists $1,000 to further pursue their craft. Artists age 18 and older can apply here. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.

All visual and performing artists based in the Greater Englewood community can apply, and artists must prove they live in the South Side neighborhood.

The “Love Drop” will hopefully encourage Englewood creators to “keep going” in their artistic pursuits, members said.

“A little love, from Englewood Arts Collective to the creative community in the neighborhood we love,” members wrote.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

The Latest

Pilsen Paletero’s Plight To Find Housing Inspires Change In Policy — And He’s The First To Benefit From It

A Block Club article about Ocampo's plight caught the attention of a top city official, who worked with agencies so the paletero and others like him could qualify for affordable housing.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
3:08 PM CST

Englewood Artists Group Will Give 3 Local Creators $1,000 To Support Their Crafts

The Englewood Love campaign is open to South Side artists 18 and over. The deadline to apply is Monday.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
3:00 PM CST

Chicago’s COVID Numbers Keep Dropping — Which Means Mask, Vaccine Card Requirements Could End ‘Not That Long From Now,’ Top Doc Says

After hitting Omicron peaks in late December and early January, the city has seen a steep decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases per day and its positivity rate.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:59 PM CST

Cyclists Call On City To Improve Bike Lane Maintenance After Snow Leaves Clark Street Lanes Covered In Sludge

“I honestly try to avoid this street when I’m biking in this weather because when the bike lanes are blocked up, there’s even less space,” a Clark Street bicyclist said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Izzy Stroobandt
2:40 PM CST

See more stories