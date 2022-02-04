Avondale Mutual Aid Group Holding Ice Cream Social Fundraiser

AVONDALE — Ice cream fans can nab a scoop at a party Monday while giving to a good cause.

Avondale Mutual Aid is partnering with Sleeping Village and Jeni’s Ice Cream for an ice cream social fundraiser to support people without housing and provide other community services.

The ice cream social is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., and it’s open to people 21 and older. There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door, according to a Facebook post.

A valid COVID-19 vaccination card is required for entry. Sleeping Village’s full COVID-19 policy can be viewed on its website.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: