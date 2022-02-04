Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Avondale Mutual Aid Group Holding Ice Cream Social Fundraiser

The mutual aid organization is accepting $5 donations for its ice cream social fundraiser Monday.

Maia McDonald
7:51 AM CST on Feb 4, 2022
Avondale Mutual Aid is partnering with Sleeping Village and Jeni's Ice Cream for the event.
AVONDALE — Ice cream fans can nab a scoop at a party Monday while giving to a good cause.

Avondale Mutual Aid is partnering with Sleeping Village and Jeni’s Ice Cream for an ice cream social fundraiser to support people without housing and provide other community services.

The ice cream social is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., and it’s open to people 21 and older. There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door, according to a Facebook post.

A valid COVID-19 vaccination card is required for entry. Sleeping Village’s full COVID-19 policy can be viewed on its website.

