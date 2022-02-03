Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Shop In The Name Of Love At Lakeview And Roscoe Village Businesses This Valentine’s Day

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses to offer online and in-person shopping experiences for Valentine's Day.

Jake Wittich
7:44 AM CST on Feb 3, 2022
Businesses and buildings along Southport Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood on March 3, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — Businesses across Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering exclusive deals and other promotions for Valentine’s Day.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has worked with local businesses to create a slate of Valentine’s Day shopping options, ranging from its online marketplace where people can buy a variety of Valentine’s gifts, to in-store deals and experiences.

Among the offerings is the chamber’s Shop in the Name of Love event, happening Feb. 12-13. During this promotion, shoppers will receive a Valentine’s day card and chocolate heart with every purchase at participating stores.

If the chocolate heart says “winner,” the shopper will receive a prize, which could include anything from a gift card or item from a local shop to a Lakeview Roscoe Village gift card, which is redeemable at more than 50 participating businesses.

Participating stores:

Additionally, many neighborhood businesses will offer deals and promotions leading up to Valentine’s Day.

For example, Eliza V’s Framing & Printing, 3838 N. Ashland Ave., is offering 15 percent off prints and frames through Feb. 14, according to the business chamber. Plump Room, 3348 N. Paulina St., is offering 13 percent off services and a complimentary glass of champagne on Valentine’s Day for anyone who visits with their “galentine.”

A full list of these deals and promotions can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

After Jason Van Dyke Leaves Prison, Activists Demand Federal Charges For Killing 17-Year-Old Laquan McDonald

The former Chicago police officer was released from prison Thursday after serving about three years for murdering the teenager in 2018. Some of McDonald's relatives and activists want the Justice Department to bring its own charges.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
and
Colin Boyle
2 hours ago

UChicago Medicine Planning $633 Million Cancer Center On The South Side

Officials said a cancer center would allow more South Siders to receive treatment near their homes and free up beds elsewhere in the university's hospital system.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
10:40 AM CST

Kids Can Get A Free Copy Of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s New Children’s Book By Showing Their Library Card

The offer begins Friday at several Chicago Public Library Locations across the city. Kids can either show their current library card or sign up for one to receive the book.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
10:35 AM CST

Jason Van Dyke, The Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald, Being Released Early — But Activists Are Calling For Federal Charges

A rally against Van Dyke's early release is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the early release "disappointing."

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
9:05 AM CST

See more stories