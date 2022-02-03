Shop In The Name Of Love At Lakeview And Roscoe Village Businesses This Valentine’s Day

- Credibility:
LAKEVIEW — Businesses across Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering exclusive deals and other promotions for Valentine’s Day.
The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has worked with local businesses to create a slate of Valentine’s Day shopping options, ranging from its online marketplace where people can buy a variety of Valentine’s gifts, to in-store deals and experiences.
Among the offerings is the chamber’s Shop in the Name of Love event, happening Feb. 12-13. During this promotion, shoppers will receive a Valentine’s day card and chocolate heart with every purchase at participating stores.
If the chocolate heart says “winner,” the shopper will receive a prize, which could include anything from a gift card or item from a local shop to a Lakeview Roscoe Village gift card, which is redeemable at more than 50 participating businesses.
Participating stores:
- RoscoeBooks, 2142 W. Roscoe St.
- Building Blocks Toy Store, 3306 N. Lincoln Ave.
- The Guild, 3726 N. Southport Ave.
- Aura Candle Bar, 3338 N. Southport Ave.
- Niczka Studio, 3140 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Moondance Chicago, 2010 W. Roscoe St.
- Baby Dolls Boutique, 3727 N. Southport Ave.
- Ellie Thompson + Co., 2139 W. Roscoe St., 1E.
- Winnie Cooper Boutique, 2013 W. Roscoe St.
- Kenneth Ludwig Chicago, 2217 W. Roscoe St.
- Huxhemp CBD Apothecary, 3101 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Ki House, 258 W. Roscoe St.
- Cubbington’s Cabinet, 2015 W. Roscoe St.
- A Pied Shoe Boutique, 2033 W. Roscoe St., No. 1N
- Kickin’, 2033 W. Roscoe St.
Additionally, many neighborhood businesses will offer deals and promotions leading up to Valentine’s Day.
For example, Eliza V’s Framing & Printing, 3838 N. Ashland Ave., is offering 15 percent off prints and frames through Feb. 14, according to the business chamber. Plump Room, 3348 N. Paulina St., is offering 13 percent off services and a complimentary glass of champagne on Valentine’s Day for anyone who visits with their “galentine.”
A full list of these deals and promotions can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.
