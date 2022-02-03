Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week Returning With Prix Fixe Menus From More Than A Dozen Neighborhood Spots

Anyone who dines at two or more local restaurants during Restaurant Week will be entered to win gift cards to Lakeview and Roscoe Village businesses.

Jake Wittich
8:00 AM CST on Feb 3, 2022
Southport Grocery and Cafe, 3552 N. Southport Ave.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Restaurant Week this month.

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week will happen Feb. 25-March 6, featuring local restaurants offering prix fixe menus for takeout or dine-in, according to the business chamber.

Anyone who eats at a participating restaurant has a chance to win local prizes, such as restaurant gift cards or a $100 Lakeview Roscoe Village Gift Card, redeemable at more than 50 participating businesses.

To enter, people should email their receipts from two restaurants they ate at during Restaurant Week to info@lvrcc.org by noon March 7. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by noon March 8.

Participating restaurants:

More restaurants will be announced soon, according to the business chamber.

Every order will have $3 added to it, which will be donated to the Lakeview and Common pantries.

More information can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

After Jason Van Dyke Leaves Prison, Activists Demand Federal Charges For Killing 17-Year-Old Laquan McDonald

The former Chicago police officer was released from prison Thursday after serving about three years for murdering the teenager in 2018. Some of McDonald's relatives and activists want the Justice Department to bring its own charges.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
and
Colin Boyle
1 hour ago

UChicago Medicine Planning $633 Million Cancer Center On The South Side

Officials said a cancer center would allow more South Siders to receive treatment near their homes and free up beds elsewhere in the university's hospital system.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
10:40 AM CST

Kids Can Get A Free Copy Of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s New Children’s Book By Showing Their Library Card

The offer begins Friday at several Chicago Public Library Locations across the city. Kids can either show their current library card or sign up for one to receive the book.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
10:35 AM CST

Jason Van Dyke, The Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald, Being Released Early — But Activists Are Calling For Federal Charges

A rally against Van Dyke's early release is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the early release "disappointing."

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
9:05 AM CST

See more stories