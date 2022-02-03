Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week Returning With Prix Fixe Menus From More Than A Dozen Neighborhood Spots

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Restaurant Week this month.

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week will happen Feb. 25-March 6, featuring local restaurants offering prix fixe menus for takeout or dine-in, according to the business chamber.

Anyone who eats at a participating restaurant has a chance to win local prizes, such as restaurant gift cards or a $100 Lakeview Roscoe Village Gift Card, redeemable at more than 50 participating businesses.

To enter, people should email their receipts from two restaurants they ate at during Restaurant Week to info@lvrcc.org by noon March 7. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by noon March 8.

Participating restaurants:

More restaurants will be announced soon, according to the business chamber.

Every order will have $3 added to it, which will be donated to the Lakeview and Common pantries.

More information can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

