Chicago Could Get More Snow Thursday — On Top Of 11 Inches From Winter Storm

Most of the city will stay dry, though, giving Chicagoans time to dig out after the big snowfall.

Kelly Bauer
8:06 AM CST on Feb 3, 2022
Truman sleds on the hill at Humboldt Park after a heavy snowfall in Chicago on Feb. 2, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city could get hit with a little more snow Thursday — but most of Chicago will have time to dig out.

Parts of Cook County got hit with 11 inches of snow during a storm that kicked off late Tuesday and lasted for much of Wednesday. The South Side was hit the hardest, but even some North Side neighborhoods recorded 9 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has 300 snow plows clearing residential streets, and salt spreaders have been working since Tuesday night to keep main roads clear, according to a a Thursday morning news release.

People can go online to see where city plows are working in real time.

Thursday could come with more snow. Lake effect snow showers could last into Thursday morning, with 1-4 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Some parts of the city could get another inch or two of snow during the day Thursday, but most neighborhoods will stay dry, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be a cloudy and chilly day, though, with a high temperature of just 24 degrees expected. Wind gusts could hit 30 mph.

Friday will stay cold, with a high of 23 degrees. There’s a chance for snow in the afternoon, but the day will be partly sunny.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures hitting 20 degrees Saturday and 30 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

