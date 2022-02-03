Chicago Could Get More Snow Thursday — On Top Of 11 Inches From Winter Storm

CHICAGO — The city could get hit with a little more snow Thursday — but most of Chicago will have time to dig out.

Parts of Cook County got hit with 11 inches of snow during a storm that kicked off late Tuesday and lasted for much of Wednesday. The South Side was hit the hardest, but even some North Side neighborhoods recorded 9 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has 300 snow plows clearing residential streets, and salt spreaders have been working since Tuesday night to keep main roads clear, according to a a Thursday morning news release.

People can go online to see where city plows are working in real time.

Thursday could come with more snow. Lake effect snow showers could last into Thursday morning, with 1-4 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Some parts of the city could get another inch or two of snow during the day Thursday, but most neighborhoods will stay dry, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be a cloudy and chilly day, though, with a high temperature of just 24 degrees expected. Wind gusts could hit 30 mph.

Friday will stay cold, with a high of 23 degrees. There’s a chance for snow in the afternoon, but the day will be partly sunny.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures hitting 20 degrees Saturday and 30 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a snowy Wednesday for many, we'll have a chance to dig out. A few spots will see an inch or two more today while most remain dry. Chilly overnight temperatures are expected through the weekend. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/HHxF7Jgukd — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 3, 2022

What a Wednesday! ❄️❄️



Here is a preliminary look at observed snowfall totals. 📏



Sorted text listing: https://t.co/u61rlmAn9W



Interactive map: https://t.co/ke6HEqUqhk



Thank you to many of our followers, our trained spotters, and EM and media partners for reports. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/YdDyfsThC4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 3, 2022

