Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Shop Small Rogers Park Businesses This Month And Earn Chance To Win $1,000 In Gift Cards

The Shop Where Your Heart Is campaign returns for a second year, seeking to reward local spending during the pandemic.

Joe Ward
7:22 AM CST on Feb 2, 2022
Rogers Park businesses including Archie's Cafe will celebrate Small Business Saturday with an art walk and rebate programs.
Courtesy Rogers Park Business Alliance
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — The Rogers Park business community is enticing neighbors to shop locally this month by giving away over $1,000 in gift cards.

The second Shop Where Your Heart Is campaign is underway in Rogers Park. Throughout February, those who submit receipts from small, independently owned businesses are entered into weekly raffles and a $1,000 grand prize raffle.

The Rogers Park Business Alliance is accepting receipts of $25 or more from small businesses as entries into the raffle campaign. Drawings will be held weekly on Tuesdays starting Feb. 8.

First-place winners in the weekly drawings receive a total of $100 in gift cards to two local restaurants of their choice. Second-place winners get a $50 gift card, and third-place winners a $25 gift card to their local business of choice, according to the business alliance.

A grand prize winner will get $1,000 in the form of gift cards to local businesses.

Participants can submit receipts by clicking here or by dropping them off at the Rogers Park Business Alliance office at 1448 W. Morse Ave. Each receipt can be a separate entry, but separate online forms must be filled out for each receipt.

Independently owned businesses between Devon Avenue and Howard Street and from Ridge Boulevard to Lake Michigan are participating in the campaign. For more information, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

West Siders Were Promised A Say In Silver Shovel Redevelopment. But Decisions Were Made ‘Behind Closed Doors,’ Residents Say

People on the West Side are relieved the former dump will be turned into a community asset. But the planning process has been marred by a lack of transparency and decisions that flouted recommendations of the community.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2 hours ago

Chicago’s Gotten 6 Inches Of Snow So Far — And More Is Coming. Here’s What It Looks Like Around The City

The South Side could have a whole foot of fresh snow by the storm's end — and more snow will hit Wednesday night.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Could New Laws Fix The Problems With COVID-19 Testing Pop-Ups? Legislator Proposes Bills To Rein In Sites, Labs

A state representative said he was inspired by Block Club's stories to propose laws that would further regulate problematic COVID-19 testing pop-ups.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
7:51 AM CST

Deli And Market All Too Well Brings Owner’s Lebanese Heritage To Lincoln Park’s Armitage Avenue

All Too Well is a new deli and marketplace that continues the owner's family tradition of owning sandwich shops and other stores since they moved to the United States from Lebanon in the '70s.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
7:44 AM CST

See more stories