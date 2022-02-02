Shop Small Rogers Park Businesses This Month And Earn Chance To Win $1,000 In Gift Cards

ROGERS PARK — The Rogers Park business community is enticing neighbors to shop locally this month by giving away over $1,000 in gift cards.

The second Shop Where Your Heart Is campaign is underway in Rogers Park. Throughout February, those who submit receipts from small, independently owned businesses are entered into weekly raffles and a $1,000 grand prize raffle.

The Rogers Park Business Alliance is accepting receipts of $25 or more from small businesses as entries into the raffle campaign. Drawings will be held weekly on Tuesdays starting Feb. 8.

First-place winners in the weekly drawings receive a total of $100 in gift cards to two local restaurants of their choice. Second-place winners get a $50 gift card, and third-place winners a $25 gift card to their local business of choice, according to the business alliance.

A grand prize winner will get $1,000 in the form of gift cards to local businesses.

Participants can submit receipts by clicking here or by dropping them off at the Rogers Park Business Alliance office at 1448 W. Morse Ave. Each receipt can be a separate entry, but separate online forms must be filled out for each receipt.

Independently owned businesses between Devon Avenue and Howard Street and from Ridge Boulevard to Lake Michigan are participating in the campaign. For more information, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: