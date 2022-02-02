PAWS Chicago Hosting Valentine’s Day Adoption Event To Find Forever Homes For Big Dogs

CITYWIDE — PAWS Chicago is kicking off a two-week adoption event, just in time to add a loved one to the family for Valentine’s Day.

Starting Wednesday, the no-kill shelter is having its “Big Love Adoption Event,” aimed at finding homes for adult dogs 40 pounds and greater. PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn, is focusing on big dogs for the event because they can sometimes be harder to find homes for normally.

Credit: Provided Katara, 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is just one of the dogs that can be adopted through PAWS Chicago’s “Big Love Adoption Event.”

Animals like Cobbler are up for adoption until Feb. 16. He’s a 1-year-old, 41-pound Hound mix who loves spending his day with people and is a fast learner who is willing to train.

There’s also Katara, a 5-year-old 66-pound American Staffordshire Terrier mix who does well in training classes, likes relaxing and is looking for a home in a quiet neighborhood where she’d be the only pet.

Other pets, including Schatzi, Leah and Chip and more will also be up for adoption.

PAWS Chicago will provide any pet adopted through the event with support needed to make the transition into their new homes easier. Each adopter will go home with a care package that includes a leash, harness, crate and special toy for their new pets.

The no-kill shelter also encourages anyone interested in adopting a pet through the “Big Love Adoption Event” to fill out the PAWS Chicago ComPETibility Quiz and Adoption Application. The application will help match prospective adopters with pets based on their lifestyle and environment.

Pets that will be adoptable through the event can be viewed on the PAWS Chicago website, marked by their “Big Love” banner. Those who aren’t able to adopt can instead support homeless pets by making a donation in honor of them, who PAWS will send a Valentine’s Day tribute card.

Credit: Provided PAWS Chicago is hosting its “Big Love Adoption Event” until February 16 to find homes for big dogs.

