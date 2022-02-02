Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Get Discounted Vinyl, Rare Releases At Record Breakers’ Birthday Bash Saturday In Avondale

The record shop is celebrating 33 and 1/3 years of business in the Chicago area, a reference to the speed at which records spin.

Mina Bloom
7:33 AM CST on Feb 2, 2022
Record Breakers is located at 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave.
AVONDALE — The owners of Record Breakers are holding a birthday bash this weekend with discounted and rare vinyl records and live music commemorating more than 33 years of business.

The event is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Record Breakers, 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave.

All used vinyl records will be 20 percent off. Customers will also be able to shop the store’s “secret stash” of rare and original releases as local bands perform throughout the day, co-owner Colin Brennan said.

Record Breakers started as a little record shop in suburban Hoffman Estates in 1988. After years of growth, the previous owner moved the shop above the South Loop rock club Reggies in the mid-2000s, where it remained until he gifted the business to then-employees Brennan and Eric Kratz.

The two moved the shop to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue about five years ago to get a fresh start, broaden their customer base and continue the shop’s legacy.

With the event, Brennan and Kratz are honoring 33 and 1/3 years of Record Breakers, a reference to the speed at which records spin.

Those who attend Saturday’s event must wear masks. The live show audience will also be capped to stop the spread of COVID-19.

