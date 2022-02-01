Teenage Girl Wounded In Albany Park Shooting Near Volta Elementary

ALBANY PARK — Police are searching for two people who shot at two teenagers, wounding one, on a residential street Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue, down the street from Volta Elementary, police said.

Two people approached two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who were outside and opened fire, wounding the teen girl in her right shoulder. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where she was last listed in stable condition.

The boy was not hurt, police said.

The shooters ran away on foot, police said. No one has been arrested. Detectives are investigating and had no further information Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors who live near North Harding Avenue and West Argyle Street told Block Club they also heard between three and seven gunshots around 3 a.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear if that had any connection to the girl’s shooting.

“We just heard the pops of gunshots and then they stopped,” one neighbor told Block Club.

In a Facebook post after the shooting, Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) said Volta, 4950 N. Avers Ave., was placed on a soft lockdown but later returned to its regularly scheduled activities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 312-746-7394.

“I am devastated by the shooting in Albany Park near Volta School that happened earlier today. Our thoughts are with the young woman and her family. Violence has no place in our community,” Nugent told Block Club in a statement.

Nugent is offering crisis support services to Volta students and stopped by the school during the afternoon to speak with parents about the shooting earlier in the day as they picked up their children, she said.

Nugent has previously advocated for more police resources in her ward and said she’d again ask for more officers to be assigned to the local police district, as well as more police cameras and license plate readers.

“We have installed Police Observation Device cameras and license plate readers throughout the ward and working with the [police] commander we have identified additional camera locations,” Nugent said. “[These] are extremely useful in investigations and officer deployment.”

