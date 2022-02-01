South Side Literacy Nonprofit Celebrates Black History Month With Tons Of Free Books

HYDE PARK — Brown Books and Paintbrushes, a Hyde Park-based literacy and art nonprofit, will honor Black History Month by giving away books that “celebrate the Black childhood experience” around the South Side.

The organization’s lineup for February includes:

The month’s theme, “Dream Street,” is inspired by Ekua Holmes’ illustrations in Tricia Elam Walker’s most recent book of the same name, Brown Books and Paintbrushes founder Candice Washington said.

The book “is about their childhood experiences, and the theme [dovetailed] off that concept,” Washington said. “This Black History Month, we can find a way to celebrate Black childhood experiences — not just for Black children, but for all children and families.”

Black Books and Paintbrushes’ fundraiser, which closes out the month, aims to build on the momentum from being featured on the Oprah’s Book Club Instagram page last week.

New supporters from as far as Germany have reached out, asking where to get a copy of “African Proverbs For All Ages” — the book from Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Nelda LaTeef featured in the picture — and offering to donate money and books, Washington said.

The Black History Month calendar of events serves as a “mirror” for Black children to see their lives reflected in books, and a “window” for non-Black children to learn about Black culture, Washington said.

“Black children need more mirrors to their experiences, and other children need more windows into the lives of Black people, so we can move forward,” she said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.