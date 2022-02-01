After Chatham Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Wounded, SWAT Team Searches Apartment Building For Shooter

CHATHAM — A SWAT team converged on a South Side apartment building early Tuesday after someone shot and killed two people and wounded a third, forcing residents to stay inside for hours as officers went door to door looking for the shooter, neighbors said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of East 79th Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to preliminary information.

A 67-year-old woman shot in her arm and a 42-year-old man shot across his body died from their injuries after being taken to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. A 55-year-old man was shot in his face and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in “stable” condition.

Alvin Rider, chief of staff for Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), said the alleged shooter ran into the nearby apartment building, prompting police to go in and search.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the SWAT team on scene was related to the shooting, but SWAT teams were pulled from the area late Tuesday morning. Police could not immediately say if anyone has been arrested.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. More residents could be seen leaving the building as police evaluated the scene.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Crime scene tape is bundled up inside an apartment building in the 900 block of East 79th Street after SWAT teams searched the building looking for someone who shot three people Feb. 1, 2022

Kyana Butler, who lives at the 79th Street building, said she couldn’t leave between 7 a.m. and late Tuesday afternoon. She planned to leave to pick up her daughter from her mother’s house, but she looked out her window and saw the street was blocked off by police cars.

Officers were knocking on each unit “with shields and guns” looking for the shooter around 10 a.m.

“It was terrifying,” Butler said. “I was actually shaking when they came to my door.”

She blamed the building’s landlord for deteriorating conditions at the property that allowed a gunman to potentially take refuge inside.

“The front door has no locks, they have made no repairs, the water has been shut off since January 23rd,” Butler said. “The slum like conditions created by our landlord made this building the perfect place for an active shooter to hide.”

Butler said there has been an increase in shootings near the building in recent weeks and residents have faced threats of eviction.

Another resident who did not want his name used said he was at his girlfriend’s apartment Tuesday morning when he heard gunshots. Police did not immediately specify whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, but the resident said he saw one of the victim’s lying on the street in front of the apartment complex.

“It’s scary,” the resident said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A neighbor of the apartments in 900 block of East 79th Street speaks outside the building. Residents said they were stuck inside for hours as officers went door to door looking for someone who shot three people.

