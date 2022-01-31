Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Gets Full FDA Approval

CHICAGO — Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has gained full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine — one of only three approved for use in the United States — was previously being administered under emergency use authorization from the federal agency. The Pfizer vaccine, the most widely used vaccine in the United States, was granted full approval in August.

The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States, though Moderna has only been approved for people 17 and older.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.9 million people — or 62.18 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 34,851 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 20,520,124 vaccine doses of the 23,132,345 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 66.7 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 75 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Friday, 225 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 30,913 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,791 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 23,797 cases since Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,920,971.

• Since Friday, 441,623 tests were reported statewide. In all, 51,240,460 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 7.2 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 9.4 percent Friday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 9.1 percent. It was at 12 percent Friday.

• As of Sunday night, 684 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 406 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 34 deaths were reported since Friday. There have been at least 6,911 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of 17 people dying per day, down 33 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 2,537 confirmed cases reported since Friday. It’s had a total of 543,611 confirmed cases. An average of 1,468 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 46 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 12 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 5.8 percent, down from 11.3 percent a week ago.

