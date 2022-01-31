2 Men Wounded In Logan Square Shooting Near St. Sylvester School Sunday

LOGAN SQUARE — Two men were wounded — one seriously — in a Logan Square shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, near St. Sylvester School, police said.

Two men, ages 44 and 33, were shot by a someone in a dark-colored Toyota, according to a law enforcement source.

Both victims took themselves to Humboldt Park Health. The 33-year-old, who suffered a graze wound to his head, was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 44-year-old, who was shot in his thigh, is listed in good condition.

TV news footage of the crime scene shows the victims were in a truck with an A1 Citywide Towing sign. But an A1 official said the driver hasn’t worked for the towing company for a few years.

It’s unclear what led up to shooting. Ald. Scott Waguespack’s 32nd Ward office deferred questions to local police. Police couldn’t provide any further information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

UPDATE: At least one of the victims shot in Logan Square Sunday morning works for a towing company. https://t.co/Sw0ggtN1tZ — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 30, 2022

