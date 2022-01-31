Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

2 Men Wounded In Logan Square Shooting Near St. Sylvester School Sunday

Two men, ages 44 and 33, were shot by someone in a dark-colored Toyota in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, police said.

Mina Bloom
4:04 PM CST on Jan 31, 2022
Tony Webster/Creative Commons
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Two men were wounded — one seriously — in a Logan Square shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, near St. Sylvester School, police said.

Two men, ages 44 and 33, were shot by a someone in a dark-colored Toyota, according to a law enforcement source.

Both victims took themselves to Humboldt Park Health. The 33-year-old, who suffered a graze wound to his head, was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 44-year-old, who was shot in his thigh, is listed in good condition.

TV news footage of the crime scene shows the victims were in a truck with an A1 Citywide Towing sign. But an A1 official said the driver hasn’t worked for the towing company for a few years.

It’s unclear what led up to shooting. Ald. Scott Waguespack’s 32nd Ward office deferred questions to local police. Police couldn’t provide any further information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

More Swastikas Found In West Ridge As Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Vandalism: ‘This Is Going To Stop Now’

A person is in custody in the anti-Semitic vandalism that has hit West Ridge since the weekend.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

2 Men Wounded In Logan Square Shooting Near St. Sylvester School Sunday

Two men, ages 44 and 33, were shot by someone in a dark-colored Toyota in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, police said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
4:04 PM CST

Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Gets Full FDA Approval

The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:20 PM CST

Pilsen’s Benito Juarez High School Goes On Lockdown After Shots Fired Across The Street

No one was injured and the school lockdown lasted about 10 minutes, according to the principal. Police will be on site during the school's dismissal.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
3:05 PM CST

See more stories