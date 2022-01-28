Spot!, A Vintage Furniture Store In West Town, Reopens This Weekend

WEST TOWN — A new vintage furniture store in West Town is reopening Saturday after a brief holiday hiatus.

Matthew Marchetta, 24, opened Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., in September, selling retro couches, lamps and a range of refurbished furniture.

Marchetta started seriously buying and reselling furniture during the pandemic, mostly through social media. His business grew quickly, he said, especially as more and more people were buying antique and vintage furniture while working from home.

“I really got into it until the pandemic, when there was just tons of time, and I was getting sick of looking at my own furniture all the time,” he said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Matthew Marchetta, 24, poses for a photo on Jan. 27, 2022 in his vintage furniture store Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., which is reopening after a brief holiday hiatus.

That resulted in Marchetta opening his brick-and-mortar location in September to have a place to showcase his finds and store them.

“I had too many storage units. I was getting sick of just doing storage units, wanted to build it into something bigger, make it more full time and just transitioned into the storefront,” he said. “It took it from a side hustle to full time, when the store opened.”

Marchetta also sells posters, vintage magazines, political buttons and other household goods, from mid-century modern pieces to more contemporary items.

Marchetta said his mission for reselling furniture is “combatting the sh—-yness of Wayfair,” a dig at cheap products sold by the online home goods superstore.

That means focusing “on higher quality stuff that is 60 years old and will last another 60 years,” he said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., a new vintage furniture store in West Town is reopening after a brief holiday hiatus.

Marchetta said the orange Spot! logo was inspired by old advertisements for Newport Pleasure cigarettes, known for their technicolor design.

That affinity for bright colors is something Marchetta tries to bring to his furniture selections, too.

“A lot of other vintage dealers, furniture stores in general, they’ll really stick to monotone black, white, gray, some reds, a little bit of color. But I’m really about the funky, pop colors,” he said. “I’m not just designer, and I’m not an antique store, so I try to mix everything in.”

Spot! reopens Saturday. It will be open noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Vintage furnishing at Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Turntables at Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., a new vintage furniture store in West Town

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., a new vintage furniture store in West Town is reopening after a brief holiday hiatus.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., a new vintage furniture store in West Town is reopening after a brief holiday hiatus.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Spot!, 913 N. Ashland Ave., a new vintage furniture store in West Town is reopening after a brief holiday hiatus.

