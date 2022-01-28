Skip to contents

Old St. Pat’s ‘Shamrock’n The Block’ Festival Brings Live Music, Drinks, Irish Dancing To West Loop

The St. Patrick's Day event is set to come to the West Loop on March 12. It will have food, Irish dancing and kids' activities and tickets are on sale now.

Maia McDonald
7:50 AM CST on Jan 28, 2022
Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church
WEST LOOP — Old St. Patrick’s Church will be decked out in green in for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Shamrock’n the Block event is set for noon-6:30 p.m. March 12 at Old St. Patrick’s Church, 700 W. Adams St. Tickets are on sale now.

The pop-up event will feature live music, Irish dancing, food, drinks, kids activities and more to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy the day’s festivities in “Shamrock’n The Block” tents as well as peruse a heated outdoor beer garden.

The pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

Performers include singer Liam Durkin, the Chicago Garda Bag Pipes, Character Fleadh, Shannon Rovers and the Academy of Irish Dance.

The “Wee One’s” activity zone will have a balloon artist, magician, Irish dance lessons, crafts and more.

You can buy tickets online.

General admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and includes entry into the event, live entertainment, “Wee One’s” activities and the option to buy refreshments.

All-inclusive tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. It includes beer, seltzers, wine and soda, one meal, live entertainment, “Wee One’s” activities and a commemorative cup.

Tickets are $5 for kids 6-10, and it includes entry, one kids meal and “Wee One’s” activities and a Shamrock’n Craft Pack. Kids younger than 5 get free entry.

Event organizers plan to follow city and state COVID-19 guidelines. Proceeds will support Old St. Patrick’s Church missions, including social justice initiatives and outreach programs.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Maia McDonald

