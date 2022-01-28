Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

2 Dead After Shooting, Fiery Crash In Ravenswood, Police Say

Two people in a grey SUV were shot near Wilson and Ashland avenues, causing them to lost control of the car and crash, according to authorities.

Joe Ward
10:21 AM CST on Jan 28, 2022
Two people were killed in a shooting that lead to a crash in Ravenswood.
Courtesy Craig Newman
  • Credibility:

RAVENSWOOD — Two men died Thursday after being shot while driving in Ravenswood, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, two men were driving in a grey Mazda SUV on Wilson Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue when someone in a white pickup truck fired into the SUV, according to police and Ald. Matt Martin (47th).

The driver of the SUV was hit by the gunfire and crashed near the intersection of Wilson and Ashland avenues, causing the car to catch fire, according to police.

The driver, a man whose age was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 28-year-old man that was a passenger in the SUV was shot in his chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Martin said in a social media post on the incident. Additional police patrols will be added to the area, he said.

Martin said he was elsewhere in the ward talking to neighbors about safety when he learned of the double shooting on Wilson.

“During these conversations as well as many others, numerous residents have expressed concern about safety amidst the increase in crime across our city,” Martin said in statement. “Please know that public safety remains my top priority, and that I will continue working with my colleagues in the City Council, the mayor’s office, and across all levels of government to embrace the short- and long-term solutions to the devastating violence that communities across Chicago are experiencing.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Obama Center’s Winter Garden To Be Named After Slain Chicago Teen Hadiya Pendleton

Pendleton, 15, was shot and killed in 2013, just eight days after performing with a majorette squad at President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

2 Dead After Shooting, Fiery Crash In Ravenswood, Police Say

Two people in a grey SUV were shot near Wilson and Ashland avenues, causing them to lost control of the car and crash, according to authorities.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Spot!, A Vintage Furniture Store In West Town, Reopens This Weekend

Matthew Marchetta opened the store in September after selling antique and vintage furniture online during the pandemic. It's back in business Saturday after a short break.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
2 hours ago

Plans To Protect Chicago’s Shoreline, Block Asian Carp From The Great Lakes Receive Millions In Federal Funding

High lake levels, flooding and erosion in recent years are "a forewarning of what's to come without swift [and] decisive action" to protect the lakefront, Rep. Bobby Rush said Thursday.

Downtown
Maxwell Evans
3 hours ago

See more stories