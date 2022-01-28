2 Dead After Shooting, Fiery Crash In Ravenswood, Police Say

RAVENSWOOD — Two men died Thursday after being shot while driving in Ravenswood, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, two men were driving in a grey Mazda SUV on Wilson Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue when someone in a white pickup truck fired into the SUV, according to police and Ald. Matt Martin (47th).

The driver of the SUV was hit by the gunfire and crashed near the intersection of Wilson and Ashland avenues, causing the car to catch fire, according to police.

The driver, a man whose age was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 28-year-old man that was a passenger in the SUV was shot in his chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Martin said in a social media post on the incident. Additional police patrols will be added to the area, he said.

Martin said he was elsewhere in the ward talking to neighbors about safety when he learned of the double shooting on Wilson.

“During these conversations as well as many others, numerous residents have expressed concern about safety amidst the increase in crime across our city,” Martin said in statement. “Please know that public safety remains my top priority, and that I will continue working with my colleagues in the City Council, the mayor’s office, and across all levels of government to embrace the short- and long-term solutions to the devastating violence that communities across Chicago are experiencing.”

