Dozens Of South, West Side Small Businesses Getting $14.4 Million In City Grants

CHICAGO — Entrepreneurs from Belmont Craigin to Morgan Park are set to receive millions of dollars in city funds set aside to assist small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot awarded $14.4 million in grants to 31 businesses as part of the Chicago Recovery Program earlier this month. The funding will come from the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and other sources, according to city officials.

Osito’s Tap in Little Village, Fatburger in Chatham, Nonie and Belle’s Coffee Shop in Avalon Park and Policy Kings in Bronzeville are among the list of recipients. Grants range from $24,090 to $2.5 million.

See the full list of grantees below.

The city received over 180 proposals during 2021’s open application period, each evaluated for readiness, viability, location, neighborhood needs and additional factors. Business owners can use the money for building renovations, energy efficiency enhancements and other upgrades.

More than of the businesses are in areas prioritized by Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West initiative, designed to bring major developments in underserved parts of the city.

“These grants are specifically intended to help businesses meet their goals for growth while also supporting the recovery of neighborhood retail corridors with active and engaging uses,” Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said in a statement.

Those who receive $250,000 or less can also receive assistance from pre-qualified design, subcontracting and financing specialists.

“Over the years, the City’s grant programs have given Chicago’s homegrown entrepreneurs and businesses the resources they need to thrive and serve their communities,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I am proud to continue this work into 2022 with the announcement of a new cohort of grant finalists, who will undoubtedly bring meaningful, long-lasting change to the neighborhoods they reside and work in.”

There will be three rounds of applications for the program in 2022, including one open now. The first two deadlines are Jan. 31 and March 10; the third date will be announced this summer.

For more information how to apply, including a recent webinar about the program, visit Chicago.gov/ChiRecoveryGrant.

The complete list of recipients are below:

Angel Of God Resource Center, 10810 S. Halsted St., Morgan Park: $250,000

Black Planet Products, 107 W. 95th St., Roseland: $66,748

Conscious Plates, 820 E. 63rd St., Woodlawn: $178,336

Diaz Group Office Space, 5100 S. Damen Ave.: Back of the Yards, $250,000

Dior Realty, 834-40 E. 87th St., Chatham: $851,150

El Nuevo Guadalajara, 4350 S. Ashland Ave.: Back of the Yards, $50,325

Exa MD Urgent Care, 200 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $250,000

Fatburger, 825 E. 87th St., Chatham: $1.02 million

Floating Museum, 949 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $250,000

Food Hero, 2412 W. Cermak Road, Marshall Square: $250,000

Gomez Tires & Wheels, 1934 W. 51st St., Back of the Yards: $54,725

Ivory Dental Specialists, 8344 S. Halsted St., Auburn Gresham: $42,350

La Lena Restaurant, 3756 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park: $243,375

Leavitt Laundry, 2145 W. Cermak Road, Heart of Chicago: $67,224

Nonie And Belle’s Coffee Shop, 1906 E. 87th St., Avalon Park: $206,065

Nova Driving School, 5550 W. Fullerton Ave., Belmont Cragin: $225,000

Osito’s Tap, 2553 S. Ridgeway Ave., Little Village: $141,471

Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.: Back of the Yards $575,000

Plates On Purpose, 3008 E. 92nd St., South Chicago: $250,000

Policy Kings, 353-63 E. 51st St., Grand Boulevard: $2.23 million

POTLUC, 6004 W. North Ave., Austin: $250,000

Record Track, 2804 E. 87th St., South Chicago: $250,000

Renew Lawndale, 3140 W. Ogden Ave., North Lawndale: $2.58 million

Roots Southern Cuisine, 633 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $120,000

Slab Bar-B-Que, 1922 E. 71st St., South Shore: $248,182

Soul City Chicago, 5713 W. Chicago Ave., Austin: $2.5 million

Taqueria Los Alamos, 2416 W. Cermak Road, Marshall Square: $250,000

The Beauty Experience, 1511 W. 79th St., Auburn Gresham: $250,000

Third City Café, 5534 W. North Ave., Austin: $247,500.00

Ujamaa Cooperative, 1914 E. 79th St., South Shore: $250,000

Unique Dollarz, 11115 S. Michigan Ave., Roseland: $24,090

