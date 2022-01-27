Dozens Of South, West Side Small Businesses Getting $14.4 Million In City Grants

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Entrepreneurs from Belmont Craigin to Morgan Park are set to receive millions of dollars in city funds set aside to assist small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot awarded $14.4 million in grants to 31 businesses as part of the Chicago Recovery Program earlier this month. The funding will come from the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and other sources, according to city officials.
Osito’s Tap in Little Village, Fatburger in Chatham, Nonie and Belle’s Coffee Shop in Avalon Park and Policy Kings in Bronzeville are among the list of recipients. Grants range from $24,090 to $2.5 million.
See the full list of grantees below.
The city received over 180 proposals during 2021’s open application period, each evaluated for readiness, viability, location, neighborhood needs and additional factors. Business owners can use the money for building renovations, energy efficiency enhancements and other upgrades.
More than of the businesses are in areas prioritized by Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West initiative, designed to bring major developments in underserved parts of the city.
“These grants are specifically intended to help businesses meet their goals for growth while also supporting the recovery of neighborhood retail corridors with active and engaging uses,” Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said in a statement.
Those who receive $250,000 or less can also receive assistance from pre-qualified design, subcontracting and financing specialists.
“Over the years, the City’s grant programs have given Chicago’s homegrown entrepreneurs and businesses the resources they need to thrive and serve their communities,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I am proud to continue this work into 2022 with the announcement of a new cohort of grant finalists, who will undoubtedly bring meaningful, long-lasting change to the neighborhoods they reside and work in.”
There will be three rounds of applications for the program in 2022, including one open now. The first two deadlines are Jan. 31 and March 10; the third date will be announced this summer.
For more information how to apply, including a recent webinar about the program, visit Chicago.gov/ChiRecoveryGrant.
The complete list of recipients are below:
- Angel Of God Resource Center, 10810 S. Halsted St., Morgan Park: $250,000
- Black Planet Products, 107 W. 95th St., Roseland: $66,748
- Conscious Plates, 820 E. 63rd St., Woodlawn: $178,336
- Diaz Group Office Space, 5100 S. Damen Ave.: Back of the Yards, $250,000
- Dior Realty, 834-40 E. 87th St., Chatham: $851,150
- El Nuevo Guadalajara, 4350 S. Ashland Ave.: Back of the Yards, $50,325
- Exa MD Urgent Care, 200 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $250,000
- Fatburger, 825 E. 87th St., Chatham: $1.02 million
- Floating Museum, 949 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $250,000
- Food Hero, 2412 W. Cermak Road, Marshall Square: $250,000
- Gomez Tires & Wheels, 1934 W. 51st St., Back of the Yards: $54,725
- Ivory Dental Specialists, 8344 S. Halsted St., Auburn Gresham: $42,350
- La Lena Restaurant, 3756 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park: $243,375
- Leavitt Laundry, 2145 W. Cermak Road, Heart of Chicago: $67,224
- Nonie And Belle’s Coffee Shop, 1906 E. 87th St., Avalon Park: $206,065
- Nova Driving School, 5550 W. Fullerton Ave., Belmont Cragin: $225,000
- Osito’s Tap, 2553 S. Ridgeway Ave., Little Village: $141,471
- Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.: Back of the Yards $575,000
- Plates On Purpose, 3008 E. 92nd St., South Chicago: $250,000
- Policy Kings, 353-63 E. 51st St., Grand Boulevard: $2.23 million
- POTLUC, 6004 W. North Ave., Austin: $250,000
- Record Track, 2804 E. 87th St., South Chicago: $250,000
- Renew Lawndale, 3140 W. Ogden Ave., North Lawndale: $2.58 million
- Roots Southern Cuisine, 633 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing: $120,000
- Slab Bar-B-Que, 1922 E. 71st St., South Shore: $248,182
- Soul City Chicago, 5713 W. Chicago Ave., Austin: $2.5 million
- Taqueria Los Alamos, 2416 W. Cermak Road, Marshall Square: $250,000
- The Beauty Experience, 1511 W. 79th St., Auburn Gresham: $250,000
- Third City Café, 5534 W. North Ave., Austin: $247,500.00
- Ujamaa Cooperative, 1914 E. 79th St., South Shore: $250,000
- Unique Dollarz, 11115 S. Michigan Ave., Roseland: $24,090
Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.