Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Teen, Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega In Little Village

A 16-year-old teen and a 27-year-old man were charged in the murder that devastated Little Village neighbors, police said.

Madison Savedra
2:22 PM CST on Jan 26, 2022
Police Supt. David Brown announced charges in the murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago; Provided
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — A teen and a man have been charged in the weekend murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village, officials said Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy, who is believed to be the shooter, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, Police Supt. David Brown said. His name was not released but he will be charged as an adult.

Xavier Guzman, 27, who was driving, is charged with murder, attempted murder and unauthorized use of a weapon, Brown said.

“Our city has been shaken and no one can make sense of this tragedy,” Brown said.

The unnamed teen and Guzman will appear in bond court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Melissa, a student at Emiliano Zapata Academy in the neighborhood, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Little Village while she walked down the street with her mother on the 4000 Block of West 26th Street. Police said Melissa and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely related to an ongoing gang conflict.

Melissa and her mother had just immigrated to Chicago from Mexico in August. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $70,000 as of Wednesday — well over the $20,000 goal — to pay for a funeral and bring her body back to her hometown of Los Sauces in Tabasco, Mexico. 

In a prepared statement read at a press conference announcing the charges Wednesday, Melissa’s mother, Araceli Leaños, said she planned to buy her daughter a hamburger after they ran to the bank that day.

“I wasn’t able to fulfill that promise,” she said, as her daughter stopped holding her hand and fell to the ground in a pool of blood.

She told the community: “Let Melissa be the last child that dies from gun violence in this neighborhood. … No mother should have to buy her own child.”

In a devastating interview earlier, Melissa’s mother called for the person who killed her daughter to be brought to justice.

“You took my entire life,” Araceli Leaños said in Spanish during an interview with Univision’s Despierta America Monday. “You took the most beautiful thing, you took my reason for living … You have taken dreams from a marvelous girl.”

“From my heart, I’m telling you I forgive you because I know that one day, with the help of God I will find peace. But I know that you will not live in peace for the rest of your days,” Leaños said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called the murder “horrific.”

“I am committed to getting [Melissa’s] family justice,” she said.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said the La Villita community came together to wrap their arms around Melissa’s grieving family.

“We will not give up hope,” he said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Madison Savedra

The Latest

Power Restored At Little Village Elementary School After Heat Outage On Coldest Day Of The Year

School officials said families were alerted to the outage prior to classes and alerted again as kids were dropped off. Power was restored as of 9:35 a.m.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
43 minutes ago

Teen, Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega In Little Village

A 16-year-old teen and a 27-year-old man were charged in the murder that devastated Little Village neighbors, police said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
48 minutes ago

Another Major COVID Testing Company — Which Got $186 Million From The Feds — Is Under Investigation As Complaints Pile Up

O'Hare Clinical Lab, a Chicago-based testing chain with pop-ups across the United States, is facing complaints and investigations in multiple states. Some customers told Block Club their results were delayed by weeks — or never arrived at all.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Controversial St. Anthony Hospital Development Approved By City Council

Some residents worry that the new development at 31st and Kedzie, which will include affordable housing, a vocational center, day care and more, will price out longtime neighbors.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

See more stories