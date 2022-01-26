Teen, Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega In Little Village

LITTLE VILLAGE — A teen and a man have been charged in the weekend murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village, officials said Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy, who is believed to be the shooter, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, Police Supt. David Brown said. His name was not released but he will be charged as an adult.

Xavier Guzman, 27, who was driving, is charged with murder, attempted murder and unauthorized use of a weapon, Brown said.

“Our city has been shaken and no one can make sense of this tragedy,” Brown said.

The unnamed teen and Guzman will appear in bond court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Melissa, a student at Emiliano Zapata Academy in the neighborhood, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Little Village while she walked down the street with her mother on the 4000 Block of West 26th Street. Police said Melissa and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely related to an ongoing gang conflict.

Melissa and her mother had just immigrated to Chicago from Mexico in August. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $70,000 as of Wednesday — well over the $20,000 goal — to pay for a funeral and bring her body back to her hometown of Los Sauces in Tabasco, Mexico.

In a prepared statement read at a press conference announcing the charges Wednesday, Melissa’s mother, Araceli Leaños, said she planned to buy her daughter a hamburger after they ran to the bank that day.

“I wasn’t able to fulfill that promise,” she said, as her daughter stopped holding her hand and fell to the ground in a pool of blood.

She told the community: “Let Melissa be the last child that dies from gun violence in this neighborhood. … No mother should have to buy her own child.”

In a devastating interview earlier, Melissa’s mother called for the person who killed her daughter to be brought to justice.

“You took my entire life,” Araceli Leaños said in Spanish during an interview with Univision’s Despierta America Monday. “You took the most beautiful thing, you took my reason for living … You have taken dreams from a marvelous girl.”

“From my heart, I’m telling you I forgive you because I know that one day, with the help of God I will find peace. But I know that you will not live in peace for the rest of your days,” Leaños said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called the murder “horrific.”

“I am committed to getting [Melissa’s] family justice,” she said.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said the La Villita community came together to wrap their arms around Melissa’s grieving family.

“We will not give up hope,” he said.

