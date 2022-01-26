Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Man Charged With Murder In December Killing Of 19-Year-Old In Jefferson Park

Meagan Bilbo was one of three people shot Dec. 5 in the alley of Computer Planet. Police arrested the alleged shooter Wednesday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
4:40 PM CST on Jan 26, 2022
Meagan Bilbo's friends honored her life with a vigil at Oz Park in Lincoln Park Dec. 8, 2021. The 19-year-old was fatally shot in Jefferson Park Dec. 5.
Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — A 27-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of 19-year-old Meagan Bilbo, who was fatally shot last month in a Jefferson Park alley while leaving a party inside a storefront.

Rusten Reece Relucio, 27, is charged with murder and aggravated battery, Chicago Police said. Relucio, of the 5100 block of N. St. Louis Ave., was arrested Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Thursday. Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) also shared news of the arrest on Facebook.

Bilbo, of Portage Park, was one of three people shot Dec. 5 in the alley of Computer Planet, 4804 N. Central Ave. The store, which detectives said was being rented out since October, has been shut down by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. 

Bilbo’s family and Jefferson Park neighbors have pressed authorities for answers in her death for weeks.

Police previously said they believe Bilbo was the unintended target of a gang-related shooting. At a crime safety meeting last month, 16th District Captain Mike Barz said the district plans to identify any empty storefronts that could be used for illegal parties in the wake of Bilbo’s death.

“The 16th District is going to have every single officer identify social clubs, illegal parties, vacant storefronts so this can’t happen again,” Barz said. “We are asking for your help in identifying these properties. … If you see a vacant storefront, please report it so we can send out an officer immediately.”

Friends and family remembered the teen as a courageous and confident person who loved dogs, biking in the city and challenging herself. At a vigil held in her honor last year, loved ones said she was a free-spirited, loving friend who wasn’t afraid to go against the grain and wanted to be a tattoo artist.

Her sister, Bridget Bilbo, who is also an illustrator, worked with her sister to design one of her leg tattoos featuring a mushroom and a tree.

“That was a really cool one,” Bridget Bilbo previously said of the design. “I am so glad we got to do that but wish we could have done more.”

Bridget Bilbo has asked the community and friends to donate to Paws Chicago in her sister’s honor.

“Meagan was a big dog person. She walked her friend’s dogs — she was huge on dogs,” her sister said. “She was a relaxed person, very chill…. She would have been the biggest hippie.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Man Charged With Murder In December Killing Of 19-Year-Old In Jefferson Park

Meagan Bilbo was one of three people shot Dec. 5 in the alley of Computer Planet. Police arrested the alleged shooter Wednesday.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
2 hours ago

Affordable Housing Coming To Heart Of Humboldt Park After City Council Approval

The project at 1203 N. California Ave. is moving forward over the concerns of some city commissioners who criticized the building's design.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3 hours ago

Power Restored At Little Village Elementary School After Heat Outage On Coldest Day Of The Year

School officials said families were alerted to the outage prior to classes and alerted again as kids were dropped off. Power was restored as of 9:35 a.m.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2:27 PM CST

Teen, Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega In Little Village

A 16-year-old teen and a 27-year-old man were charged in the murder that devastated Little Village neighbors, police said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2:22 PM CST

See more stories