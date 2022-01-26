Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Power Restored At Little Village Elementary School After Heat Outage On Coldest Day Of The Year

School officials said families were alerted to the outage prior to classes and alerted again as kids were dropped off. Power was restored as of 9:35 a.m.

Madison Savedra
2:27 PM CST on Jan 26, 2022
Corkery Elementary School was without power briefly this morning on the city's coldest day of the year.
Google Maps
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — A neighborhood elementary school was without heat and electricity for nearly two hours Wednesday morning due to a local power outage.

As of 9:35 a.m., power was restored at Corkery Elementary School at 2510 S. Kildare Ave. in Little Village, according to Chicago Public Schools officials. They said families were notified of the outage before school started and once again when children were being dropped off. 

“At the moment, the building is cold and we ask you to make the decision necessary if you are to keep your child home while the electricity is restored,” the school said in a message to parents.

CPS officials said the school continued to serve breakfast and students were in classes by 8 a.m.

Wind chills dipped to 25 below zero overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and the arctic blast will continue through the day.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach just 11 degrees, with wind chills as low as 13 below zero and wind gusts of up to 15 miles per hour.

Madison Savedra

