Indoor Food Festival Savor Lincoln Park To Return In March. Here’s How To Get Tickets

LINCOLN PARK — Indoor food festival Savor Lincoln Park is returning to the neighborhood in March, and tickets are on sale now.

Savor Lincoln Park, which features food and other samples from neighborhood restaurants and bars, will happen 6-9 p.m. March 22 at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.

The festival, organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, also features a silent auction for various experiences and gift cards from local stores, restaurants, attractions and other businesses.

“Savor Lincoln Park is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to be back in person at Theater on the Lake and highlighting Lincoln Park’s incredible culinary scene.”

A list of participating restaurants will be available in February, but tickets are available now.

Ticket prices:

Early-bird tickets are available through Feb. 20 and cost $32.

After that, tickets will cost $40 through midnight March 18.

Last-minute tickets will be available for $50 through 10:30 a.m. March 22.

Groups of five or more can get $5 off per ticket beginning Feb. 21.

On-site tickets will cost $55 if they are still available the day of the event.

More information on the festival can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber’s website.

