Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Indoor Food Festival Savor Lincoln Park To Return In March. Here’s How To Get Tickets

Savor Lincoln Park returns March 22, featuring food, drinks and other samples from various Lincoln Park bars and restaurants.

Jake Wittich
11:02 AM CST on Jan 26, 2022
Savor Lincoln Park will be held March 22 at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.
Provided/Mark Trela
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Indoor food festival Savor Lincoln Park is returning to the neighborhood in March, and tickets are on sale now.

Savor Lincoln Park, which features food and other samples from neighborhood restaurants and bars, will happen 6-9 p.m. March 22 at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.

The festival, organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, also features a silent auction for various experiences and gift cards from local stores, restaurants, attractions and other businesses.

“Savor Lincoln Park is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to be back in person at Theater on the Lake and highlighting Lincoln Park’s incredible culinary scene.”

A list of participating restaurants will be available in February, but tickets are available now.

Ticket prices:

  • Early-bird tickets are available through Feb. 20 and cost $32.
  • After that, tickets will cost $40 through midnight March 18.
  • Last-minute tickets will be available for $50 through 10:30 a.m. March 22.
  • Groups of five or more can get $5 off per ticket beginning Feb. 21.
  • On-site tickets will cost $55 if they are still available the day of the event.

More information on the festival can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Jake Wittich

The Latest

Power Restored At Little Village Elementary School After Heat Outage On Coldest Day Of The Year

School officials said families were alerted to the outage prior to classes and alerted again as kids were dropped off. Power was restored as of 9:35 a.m.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
43 minutes ago

Teen, Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega In Little Village

A 16-year-old teen and a 27-year-old man were charged in the murder that devastated Little Village neighbors, police said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
48 minutes ago

Another Major COVID Testing Company — Which Got $186 Million From The Feds — Is Under Investigation As Complaints Pile Up

O'Hare Clinical Lab, a Chicago-based testing chain with pop-ups across the United States, is facing complaints and investigations in multiple states. Some customers told Block Club their results were delayed by weeks — or never arrived at all.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Controversial St. Anthony Hospital Development Approved By City Council

Some residents worry that the new development at 31st and Kedzie, which will include affordable housing, a vocational center, day care and more, will price out longtime neighbors.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

See more stories