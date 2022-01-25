Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

West Fest, Do Division Street Festivals Returning This Summer After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus

Do Division will return the first weekend in June, followed by West Fest in early July.

Quinn Myers
12:10 PM CST on Jan 25, 2022
Do Division Street Fest is an annual event presented by the West Town Chamber of Commerce. It's been canceled this summer.
Provided
WEST TOWN — Two popular street festivals are returning to West Town and Wicker Park this summer after being canceled two years in a row because of COVID-19.

Do Division Fest will run June 3-5 on Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street, according to the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s website, which organizes the events.

West Fest Chicago will happen July 8-10 on Chicago Avenue between Damen Avenue and Wood Street.

Both festivals will feature live music, pop-up booths from local businesses, activities for kids and more. Entry for each is free with a $10 suggested donation.

Do Division and West Fest were canceled in 2020, instead offering live-streamed performances. They were canceled again in 2021. The city had cleared outdoor festivals to return during a dip of coronavirus cases but the green light came too late for Do Division to make necessary arrangements.

A spokesperson for the chamber said announcements on event line-ups and program schedules will be made this spring.

“Every year, we look forward to hosting festivals that bring our community together, support our small business entrepreneurs, draw consumers to our commercial corridors, and have undoubtedly become staples to enjoying summer in Chicago,” Kate Ziyad, director of programs and partnerships at the West Town Chamber, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing these beloved events back and better than ever this year.”

Credit: Facebook / Provided
West Fest Chicago

