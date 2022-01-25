West Fest, Do Division Street Festivals Returning This Summer After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus

WEST TOWN — Two popular street festivals are returning to West Town and Wicker Park this summer after being canceled two years in a row because of COVID-19.

Do Division Fest will run June 3-5 on Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street, according to the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s website, which organizes the events.

West Fest Chicago will happen July 8-10 on Chicago Avenue between Damen Avenue and Wood Street.

Both festivals will feature live music, pop-up booths from local businesses, activities for kids and more. Entry for each is free with a $10 suggested donation.

Do Division and West Fest were canceled in 2020, instead offering live-streamed performances. They were canceled again in 2021. The city had cleared outdoor festivals to return during a dip of coronavirus cases but the green light came too late for Do Division to make necessary arrangements.

A spokesperson for the chamber said announcements on event line-ups and program schedules will be made this spring.

“Every year, we look forward to hosting festivals that bring our community together, support our small business entrepreneurs, draw consumers to our commercial corridors, and have undoubtedly become staples to enjoying summer in Chicago,” Kate Ziyad, director of programs and partnerships at the West Town Chamber, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing these beloved events back and better than ever this year.”

Credit: Facebook / Provided West Fest Chicago

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.