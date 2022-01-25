Watch A Professional Ice Sculptor While Enjoying Complimentary Food Truck Treats In Lakeview This Weekend

LAKEVIEW — A professional ice sculptor is coming to Lakeview this weekend for a live ice sculpting event in which the audience suggests what to create.

The event, organized by Lakeview Special Service Area 27, will happen 4-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday outside of St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington St.

The special service area will provide food trucks on both days where attendees can get free beverages and pastries, according to a press release.

After the events, the ice sculptures will be on display at Southport Plaza, 3410 N. Southport Ave.

