Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Watch A Professional Ice Sculptor While Enjoying Complimentary Food Truck Treats In Lakeview This Weekend

A professional ice sculpture is putting on two demonstrations in the neighborhood this weekend, asking audience members for suggestions on what to create out of the giant ice block.

Jake Wittich
8:05 AM CST on Jan 25, 2022
Lakeview Special Service Area 27 organized a live ice sculpting demonstration happening in the neighborhood this weekend.
LAKEVIEW — A professional ice sculptor is coming to Lakeview this weekend for a live ice sculpting event in which the audience suggests what to create.

The event, organized by Lakeview Special Service Area 27, will happen 4-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday outside of St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington St.

The special service area will provide food trucks on both days where attendees can get free beverages and pastries, according to a press release.

After the events, the ice sculptures will be on display at Southport Plaza, 3410 N. Southport Ave.

