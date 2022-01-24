Chicago’s Vaccine Mandate For Restaurants, Bars Could Go Away In The Spring, Top Doc Says

CHICAGO — The city’s requirement that people show proof they’re vaccinated in restaurants, gyms and other venues could end by spring, according to a report.

The requirement went into place in early January as officials tried to slow the surge in COVID-19 cases. It requires everyone 5 and older to show proof they’re fully vaccinated restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues with food and drink.

The mandate will be lifted once Chicago has better control of its outbreak, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a livestream on Thursday, according to the Tribune.

Arwady said she is “hopeful” the mandate will be able to be lifted by the spring, according to the Tribune.

Similarly, Chicago’s rule that people must wear masks when indoors in public will go away once the city is lower risk, Arwady said last week.

Chicago and Illinois have passed their Omicron peaks, but the city and state are still seeing high case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. Officials have urged people to be cautious as Chicago and Illinois come down from their peaks.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.8 million people — or 61.8 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 40,211 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 20,305,950 vaccine doses of the 22,885,545 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 66.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 74.2 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Friday, 310 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 30,155 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,648 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 64,499 cases since Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,837,861.

• Since Friday, 602,928 tests were reported statewide. In all, 50,091,035 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 11.6 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 11.9 percent Friday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 15.2 percent. It was at 15.3 percent Friday.

• As of Sunday night, 905 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 541 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 72 deaths were reported since Friday. There have been at least 6,790 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of 22 people dying per day, down 8 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 9,159 confirmed cases reported since Friday. It’s had a total of 536,086 confirmed cases. An average of 2,454 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 52 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 15 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 10.8 percent, down from 17.3 percent a week ago.

