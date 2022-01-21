Cook County Sees 14,000th COVID-19 Victim As Area Still Struggling With Omicron Surge

CHICAGO — Another 1,000 Cook County residents have died in the past two weeks, pushing the area to the grim milestone of 14,000 pandemic victims.

The county recorded the 14,000th resident to die from COVID-19 Friday morning, according to a Medical Examiner’s Office news release.

The county’s 13,000th COVID-19 victim died Jan. 5, just more than two weeks ago; that shows a significant increase in people dying from the virus. It took six weeks for the county to move from 12,000 to 13,000 people dead, and more than three and a half months for the county to go from 11,000 to 12,000 people dead.

RELATED: Cook County Sees 13,000th COVID-19 Victim, Sends Trailers To Help Hospital Morgues As Deaths Surge

The county is seeing the most victims since November 2020, before vaccines were available. Chicago — which is part of Cook County — and all of Illinois have also seen upticks in deaths in recent weeks.

The surge in deaths comes as a result of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiking due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Officials have said most of the people getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

While Chicago and Illinois appear to have passed their peak in cases and be coming down, the numbers of people testing positive for the virus, getting hospitalized with it and dying from COVID-19 remain high.

Officials have cautioned people to keep taking precautions, saying they should get vaccinated, get a booster shot, wear a mask when around others in public and get tested.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.8 million people — or 61.7 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 44,420 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 20,207,132 vaccine doses of the 22,808,465 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 66 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 74.1 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Thursday, 137 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 29,845 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 3,601 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 40,642 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 2,773,362.

• Since Thursday, 290,664 tests were reported statewide. In all, 49,488,107 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 11.9 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 11.3 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 15.3 percent. It was at 14.8 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 972 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 560 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, 23 deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 6,718 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of 22 people dying per day, down 3 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 8,423 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 526,927 confirmed cases. An average of 2,817 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 48 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 14 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 11.2 percent, down from 17.3 percent a week ago.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: