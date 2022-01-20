Skip to contents

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Veloria Coffee Hosting Pop-Up Market Saturday At Six Corners With Local Vendors

The coffee-roasting business at 3936 N. Cicero Ave. will hold its New Year's Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:44 AM CST on Jan 20, 2022
Entrepreneurs who make handmade coffee mugs, jewelry, candles and more will be part of the pop-up market at Veloria Coffee, 3936 N. Cicero Ave., on Jan. 22, 2021.
Veloria Coffee/Instagram
  • Credibility:

PORTAGE PARK — The husband-and-wife duo of Veloria Coffee will hold their first pop-up market this weekend to kick off the new year and highlight local vendors and entrepreneurs.

The coffee-roasting business at 3936 N. Cicero Ave., which opened in September at Six Corners, will hold its New Year’s Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It will feature 12 vendors from around the city and nearby suburbs.

Vendors will sell items like handmade travel mugs from Mexico, jewelry, baked goods, beef jerky, apothecary bundles and more, co-owner Ron Eric Edrosa said.

Ash Candles will also have scents inspired by Veloria Coffee’s blends, including hazelnut cappuccino and vanilla latte — perfect pairings to burn while drinking the real thing, Edrosa said.

Last year, Edrosa and his wife worked with nearby businesses and other market planners to offer their space for pop-ups. Now, they are ready to host one themselves, he said.

The market is bringing together businesses owners “to help me along and help them along,” he said.

While Veloria prepares to open a coffee shop in the space, pop-up markets have been helpful to get exposure and meet like-minded entrepreneurs, Edrosa said.

“The thing I like most is the small business community you meet along the way,” he said. “You find out new things and new products.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Co-owner Ron Eric Edrosa poses for a photo at Veloria Coffee, 3936 N. Cicero Ave., in Portage Park on Nov. 8, 2021.

Edrosa and his wife secured the Six Corners storefront in 2019 with hopes of opening the coffee shop before establishing an online store. But after losing funding because of the pandemic, the couple changed the trajectory of what is now Veloria Coffee.

They recently reapplied for city funding and could open the cafe sooner than summer if they receive financial assistance. If not, it will take a bit longer as they raise more money and handle the buildout themselves — but the coffee shop is still coming, the owners said.

They plan to hold more pop-ups in the space this year and will collaborate with other business owners to create product bundles for sale as they work on opening the cafe.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

