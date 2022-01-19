The Polar Plunge Is Back Next Month — Will You Take A Frigid Dip To Help Chicago Families In Need?

CHICAGO — The Polar Plunge will return as an in-person group event next month.

Polar Plunge participants will dive into the chilly waters of Lake Michigan to support local families in need. The plunge starts 12 p.m. Feb. 26 at Oak Street Beach, 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive. Participants should arrive at 11:30 a.m.

All participants and observers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club, the nonprofit organizing the event, is trying to raise more than $35,000 for three families: the Parras, the Andersons and the Mohammeds.

Selina Parra and her partner are raising her five grandchildren after her daughter died from COVID-19 in 2020, just two months after giving birth to her youngest daughter, according to a Chicago Polar Bear Club news release. While Parra works to formally adopt her grandchildren, she’s also trying to find better housing for the family of seven.

Chuck and April Anderson’s 10-year-old twin girls were born extremely premature in 2011, according to the Chicago Polar Bear Club. One of their twins, Guilianna, spent her first 10 months in the hospital because of complications. She developed Short-Gut Syndrome, which led to multiple surgeries, more hospital stays and 24/7 care.

Sami and Ruquia Mohammed moved to the United States in 2014 and welcomed their son, Raed, in 2017. Raed was diagnose with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was 18 months old and needs formal behavioral therapy to improve his language, communication and social skills, according to the Chicago Polar Bear club.

You can donate on the Chicago Polar Bear Club website or to a participant’s individual fundraising page. More information on the families can be found here.

Last year, the Polar Plunge was held as a do-it-yourself event due to the pandemic.

