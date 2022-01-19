The Hideout Reopens This Week After Month-Long COVID Hiatus

BUCKTOWN — Bar and music venue The Hideout is reopening Wednesday after closing during another COVID-19 wave.

The venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., was one of dozens of bars and restaurants that temporarily closed in late December as the Omicron variant sent COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across Chicago.

“It doesn’t hurt any less the second time around, but we feel that this is the appropriate course of action for the safety of our creative community, staff, and guests,” owners wrote on Instagram when they closed Dec. 21.

There are now early signs Chicago has its its Omicron peak and could see cases began to flatten or fall soon.

While closed, the Hideout raised more than $12,000 to cover missing wages for its staff.

The venue reopens Wednesday with its regular trivia night and the launch of this year’s Tomorrow Never Knows festival. There will be comedy shows and concerts at the venue through the weekend for the festival.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who has donated, shared, boosted and supported us. We never cease to be amazed at the community spirit, which is essential to keeping the Hideout running,” owners wrote in a newsletter last week. “We are going to proceed with caution, but with optimism, as well. Put on your KN95s, gloves and snow boots, and meet us back on Wabansia Ave.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: