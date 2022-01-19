Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

The Hideout Reopens This Week After Month-Long COVID Hiatus

The bar and music venue closed in December as COVID-19 cases began to surge in Chicago. It reopens Wednesday with a full slate of shows and events.

Quinn Myers
7:25 AM CST on Jan 19, 2022
The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., in West Town on Dec. 2, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BUCKTOWN — Bar and music venue The Hideout is reopening Wednesday after closing during another COVID-19 wave.

The venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., was one of dozens of bars and restaurants that temporarily closed in late December as the Omicron variant sent COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across Chicago.

“It doesn’t hurt any less the second time around, but we feel that this is the appropriate course of action for the safety of our creative community, staff, and guests,” owners wrote on Instagram when they closed Dec. 21.

There are now early signs Chicago has its its Omicron peak and could see cases began to flatten or fall soon.

While closed, the Hideout raised more than $12,000 to cover missing wages for its staff.

The venue reopens Wednesday with its regular trivia night and the launch of this year’s Tomorrow Never Knows festival. There will be comedy shows and concerts at the venue through the weekend for the festival.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who has donated, shared, boosted and supported us. We never cease to be amazed at the community spirit, which is essential to keeping the Hideout running,” owners wrote in a newsletter last week. “We are going to proceed with caution, but with optimism, as well. Put on your KN95s, gloves and snow boots, and meet us back on Wabansia Ave.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

UChicago Releases Body Camera, Surveillance Footage Of University Police Officer Shooting Man In Hyde Park Tuesday

It's unclear who fired the first shot from the body camera video. University officials say footage shows the man raising a gun into the air about a block away, less than two minutes before the officer shot him.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
46 minutes ago

Elite Club Members Tried To Stop Nikole Hannah-Jones’ MLK Day Speech. So She Schooled Them Using Dr. King’s Words

After Union League Club of Chicago members said it would "dishonor Dr. King" for Hannah-Jones to give a speech, calling her a "discredited activist," she fought back with King's own words.

Citywide
Atavia Reed
3:54 PM CST

As Chicago Passes Omicron Peak, CPS Looks To Shorten Quarantine To Five Days

Following changes to federal guidelines in December, school districts across the country are wrestling with the question of how long to quarantine students.

Citywide
Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago
3:49 PM CST

Chicago And Illinois Past Their Omicron Peaks, But Leaders Urge Caution: ‘Not Out Of The Woods’

People should not drop their guard, as average cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high, officials said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:17 PM CST

See more stories