15-Year-Old Caleb Westbrook, Known For Bringing ‘Positivity’ And ‘Light’ To School, Killed In West Town Shooting

WEST TOWN — A high schooler whose teachers say exuded “positivity and light” was fatally shot Tuesday in West Town.

Caleb Westbrook, 15, was shot in his chest and left arm shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. Police did not have any further information about a potential motive, arrest or the circumstances surrounding the shooting Wednesday afternoon, only saying the incident remains under investigation.

Westbrook attended Rauner College Prep, 1337 W. Ohio St., according to a spokesperson for Noble Schools, the charter school network which operates Rauner.

“If you didn’t know Caleb he was a 9th grader filled with personality,” a Facebook post from the school reads. “He loved to crack a joke and always brought positivity and light to his classmates and teachers. … Caleb touched so many lives in his time as RCP. As we always do, let’s lean on each other through this painful time.”

He was one of five teenagers and children shot across Chicago Tuesday afternoon, police said.

West Town neighbor Delia Calvillo was about to leave her home near the corner of Greenview Avenue and Fry Street Tuesday afternoon when she heard shots ring out.

“I was in the kitchen with my daughter, we were getting ready to go out to pick up some groceries and then pick up my kids from school. So she already had her jacket on, and I heard the shots and I ran to my kitchen window to see what I could see,” Calvillo said.

Calvillo, who has lived in the neighborhood for thirty years, said she then saw who she believes to be the shooter fleeing down an alley.

“It hurts to know that a young man’s life was lost yesterday at the corner of my house…And I feel for the kids who were there. Because they didn’t run, they stayed with him. So that tells me that he was a good friend. And they didn’t want to leave him,” she said. “I’m upset. Because this happens every day in Chicago.”

Calvillo said she’d like to immediately see an increase in police presence in the neighborhood, especially in the afternoon when local high schools let out.

“It’s not a constant thing that I feel like my life is in danger. Except for this time. I was on my way out with my daughter. And had I been out already, you know, I could have been a bystander.”

