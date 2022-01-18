Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

UChicago Police Critically Wound Man In Reported Shootout, Officials Say

The man in his 20s was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, a fire department spokesperson said.

Maxwell Evans
1:39 PM CST on Jan 18, 2022
A University of Chicago Police car drives near Harper Avenue and 53rd Street in Hyde Park on Nov. 10, 2021, a day after a midday shooting occurred at the corner.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

HYDE PARK — A University of Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man Tuesday morning in Hyde Park in an incident officials described as a shootout.

At about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, a UChicago Police Department officer stopped to investigate a person walking with a handgun near 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, said Eric M. Heath, the university’s associate vice president for safety and security. The person and the officer “exchanged shots,” Heath said.

Paramedics picked up a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The call came in at about 11:41 a.m., Langford said.

The man, who was shot several times, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Langford said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Heath said Tuesday.

A Kimbark Beverage Shoppe employee told the Sun-Times people ran into the store saying they saw “a guy waving a gun” before shooting erupted.

The Chicago Police Department and the university are investigating, and university officials will share more information as it becomes available, he said.The officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, Heath said.

Chicago Police referred all questions about the shooting to the University of Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Playgrounds, Parks And A Library Will Get Major Upgrades After Winning $10 Million In City Grants

Seven resident-led projects were chosen out of nearly 500 proposals in the Chicago Works Community Challenge.

Citywide
Maxwell Evans
4:00 PM CST

UChicago Police Critically Wound Man In Reported Shootout, Officials Say

The man in his 20s was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, a fire department spokesperson said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1:39 PM CST

You Can Order 4 Free, At-Home COVID Tests Right Now. Here’s How To Do It

The federal government has promised to provide 500 million at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
12:34 PM CST

COVID Tests Seemed To Vanish Just When Chicagoans Needed Them Most — And Despite Officials Predicting Surges For Months

As Omicron cases surged, Chicagoans were told by officials to get tested for COVID-19. With few government-run testing sites, they turned to questionable for-profit pop-ups they don't trust.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
10:32 AM CST

See more stories