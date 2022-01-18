UChicago Police Critically Wound Man In Reported Shootout, Officials Say

HYDE PARK — A University of Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man Tuesday morning in Hyde Park in an incident officials described as a shootout.

At about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, a UChicago Police Department officer stopped to investigate a person walking with a handgun near 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, said Eric M. Heath, the university’s associate vice president for safety and security. The person and the officer “exchanged shots,” Heath said.

Paramedics picked up a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The call came in at about 11:41 a.m., Langford said.

The man, who was shot several times, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Langford said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Heath said Tuesday.

A Kimbark Beverage Shoppe employee told the Sun-Times people ran into the store saying they saw “a guy waving a gun” before shooting erupted.

The Chicago Police Department and the university are investigating, and university officials will share more information as it becomes available, he said.The officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, Heath said.

Chicago Police referred all questions about the shooting to the University of Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

