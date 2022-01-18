Skip to contents

Bronzeville, Near South Side

My Block, My Hood, My City To Give Away $200,000 In Grants To Businesses Affected By COVID-19

Area businesses can apply for the microgrants through Wednesday. "We're not going to make people jump through hoops to get help," CEO Jahmal Cole said.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
7:44 AM CST on Jan 18, 2022
Jahmal Cole poses with Donna Hampton-Smith of Washington Park Chamber of Commerce at My Block, My Hood, My City's Be A Part of the Light event in Chicago's South Side on December 5, 2020.
Colin Boyle/ My Block, My Hood, My City
BRONZEVILLE — Chicago business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have a lifeline, thanks to My Block, My Hood, My City. The nonprofit is giving away $200,000 in grants to help those struggling stay afloat.

The micro grants will be dispersed in $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 amounts, and the only requirement is that applicants must have their businesses registered with the city. Entrepreneurs can log onto the organization’s website to apply now through Wednesday.

Credit: Provided.
Area businesses in need of help can apply for microgrants through Wednesday, Jan 19.

People can send relief fund donations via the site as well.

“We’re not going to make people jump through hoops to get help. I’ve been there, and getting rejected over and over hurts,” CEO Jahmal Cole told Block Club. “And if people miss this round, there will be more money to apply for in the future.”

Cole is also running running for Congress to replace Rep. Bobby Rush.

Over 300 area businesses have received pandemic relief assistance from the organization since the program’s 2020 launch, most on the South and West sides.

For more information, email grants@mbmhmc.com.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

