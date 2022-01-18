Skip to contents

It Could Feel Like 20 Below Zero This Week In Chicago As ‘Strong’ Cold Front Moves In

Tuesday will be relatively warm — but the rest of the week will see temperatures drop.

Kelly Bauer
7:22 AM CST on Jan 18, 2022
Snow falls over Lake Michigan and 63rd Street Beach during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Tuesday will be windy but warm — while the rest of the week will see cooler temperatures in Chicago.

Tuesday will start cloudy but see a little sun later in the day. It will be breezy, with winds of 15-20 mph in the afternoon and wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

That wind will bring in warm air Tuesday, with a high of 42 degrees expected in Chicago. But a “strong cold front” will come in overnight, leading to temperatures plunging, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and blustery, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The city will hit 25 degrees, but it could feel as cold as 1 degree during the day due to the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night and Thursday will see the chilliest parts of the week: Wednesday night into the next morning could feel as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the weather agency.

Thursday will see temperatures stay low, with a high of 19 degrees expected. There will be wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday will be sunny and will warm up to 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday has a slight chance for snow in the afternoon, and the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees expected. Sunday also has a slight chance for snow, and it will be mostly cloudy. It’s expected to hit 23 degrees.

Kelly Bauer

