Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Scooters Are Coming Back To Chicago, But They Won’t Be Allowed On The 606 Trail

The scooters, which are arriving in the spring, will also be banned on the lakefront path and the riverwalk.

Mina Bloom
10:41 AM CST on Jan 14, 2022
JUMP offered scooters during the pilot program.
JUMP Scooters
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — The city is bringing back electric scooters when the weather warms up, but Chicagoans will be prohibited from using the devices on The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail and other popular walking and biking paths.

A total of 3,000 scooters from three different companies will hit Chicago streets in the spring, city officials announced Friday morning.

The announcement comes after two, four-month-long pilot programs in 2019 and 2020, in which several scooter companies vied for a contract with the city.

Under this official launch, Chicagoans will be able to use scooters on all city streets, but not on The Bloomingdale Trail, the lakefront trail and the Riverwalk — trails that are crowded in warm months. Scooters will also be banned in the O’Hare Airport area, the city said.

If all goes well and the companies meet the city’s safety requirements, more scooters could be deployed after the initial launch, according to city officials. The city’s scooter sharing ordinance, which passed in October of 2021, allows for 12,500 scooters citywide.

After the pilot program, some alderpeople pushed back against an official scooter launch, saying the devices are unsafe and lead to too many angry calls to their ward offices. Opponents overwhelmingly said scooters need to stay off the sidewalks.

In response, the city is requiring the scooter companies selected for the official launch to use technology that slows scooters to a halt if used on sidewalks.

As of October 2021, the city said it expected the scooter licenses to bring in $4.5 million in upfront revenue. Tax revenue would also flow into city coffers from residents through a .09 cent lease tax for every dollar in ride expenses.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Scooters Are Coming Back To Chicago, But They Won’t Be Allowed On The 606 Trail

The scooters, which are arriving in the spring, will also be banned on the lakefront path and the riverwalk.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
12 minutes ago

X-Pot Opens In South Loop With Sleek Decor, Robot Servers And Goal Of Elevating Hot Pot Experience

The restaurant opened a year after the first X-Pot debuted on the Las Vegas strip.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
41 minutes ago

New CEO Of Lawndale Christian Health Center Is Taking On Health Inequalities In The Neighborhood Where He Grew Up

James Brooks said he will prioritize collaborations in the community that can help tackle the social conditions that lead to chronic health issues.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
53 minutes ago

Was Chicago Cop With Ties To Proud Boys, White Nationalism Ever Punished? Two Years Later, City Won’t Say

Chicago cop Robert Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and bragged about his access to “high police." He was supposed to be punished, but remains employed by CPD.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

See more stories