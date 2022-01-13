Weekly COVID-19 Tests, Vaccine Clinic Coming To Back Of The Yards Neighborhood Council

BACK OF THE YARDS — Neighbors can get vaccinated this weekend and drop in for regular COVID-19 testing at the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council.

The council will give out vaccines 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at its office, 1823 W. 47th St. The group is also offering free, twice-a-week testing noon-3:30 p.m Tuesdays and Fridays at its office.

Neighbors can scan the QR on the neighborhood council’s flyer to register for testing. No appointment or insurance is needed.

The vaccines are being offered through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and people can return 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5 for their second dose. Everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic will also offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to eligible people, according to the flyer.

Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are necessary. Residents can sign up with the QR code here.

