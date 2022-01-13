Skip to contents

Weekly COVID-19 Tests, Vaccine Clinic Coming To Back Of The Yards Neighborhood Council

Testing is available at the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council Tuesdays and Fridays. The neighborhood group will also vaccinate people Saturday.

Madison Savedra
7:40 AM CST on Jan 13, 2022
Marco Reyes, a Medical Assistant with Esperanza Health Centers, extracts vaccine from a vial at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 4, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
BACK OF THE YARDS — Neighbors can get vaccinated this weekend and drop in for regular COVID-19 testing at the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council.

The council will give out vaccines 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at its office, 1823 W. 47th St. The group is also offering free, twice-a-week testing noon-3:30 p.m Tuesdays and Fridays at its office.

Neighbors can scan the QR on the neighborhood council’s flyer to register for testing. No appointment or insurance is needed.

The vaccines are being offered through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and people can return 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5 for their second dose. Everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic will also offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to eligible people, according to the flyer.

Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are necessary. Residents can sign up with the QR code here.

Madison Savedra

