Uptown’s Lunar New Year Parade Returns Next Month After Skipping Last Year Due To COVID

UPTOWN — Uptown’s Lunar New Year event will see the return of its traditional Argyle Street parade after missing last year due to the pandemic.

Argyle Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration will take place noon-4 p.m. Feb. 5. The parade, celebrating the Year of the Tiger, will kick off at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue at 1 p.m.

This year’s parade will feature 30 community groups including dancers and special performances. About 250 red lanterns are being installed along Argyle Street and Broadway in advance of the parade.

There will be a number of family friendly pop-up events, including an Argyle art walk.

Uptown’s Lunar New Year parade first began in 1981 and has become a yearly tradition for the Asia on Argyle district. Last year’s event went virtual due to the pandemic, with cultural groups and performers putting on shows and demonstrations streamed on Youtube.

Those who visit a local business during the event can get a traditional red envelope, some of which have a ticket inside that can be redeemed for a prize.

The parade will head east on Argyle Street, south on Sheridan Road, west on Ainslie Street and north on Broadway before heading back to Argyle. Attendees are asked to spread out along the route and wearing masks is encouraged.

