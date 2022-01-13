Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown’s Lunar New Year Parade Returns Next Month After Skipping Last Year Due To COVID

The parade will return to the neighborhood this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Joe Ward
9:21 AM CST on Jan 13, 2022
Uptown's Argyle Lunar New Year celebration will take place Saturday.
Facebook/Uptown United
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — Uptown’s Lunar New Year event will see the return of its traditional Argyle Street parade after missing last year due to the pandemic.

Argyle Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration will take place noon-4 p.m. Feb. 5. The parade, celebrating the Year of the Tiger, will kick off at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue at 1 p.m.

This year’s parade will feature 30 community groups including dancers and special performances. About 250 red lanterns are being installed along Argyle Street and Broadway in advance of the parade.

There will be a number of family friendly pop-up events, including an Argyle art walk.

Uptown’s Lunar New Year parade first began in 1981 and has become a yearly tradition for the Asia on Argyle district. Last year’s event went virtual due to the pandemic, with cultural groups and performers putting on shows and demonstrations streamed on Youtube.

Those who visit a local business during the event can get a traditional red envelope, some of which have a ticket inside that can be redeemed for a prize.

The parade will head east on Argyle Street, south on Sheridan Road, west on Ainslie Street and north on Broadway before heading back to Argyle. Attendees are asked to spread out along the route and wearing masks is encouraged.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Pregnant Mom Killed In Englewood Would ‘Give Her Shirt Off Her Back’ To Help Others, Loved Ones Say: ‘She Was Amazing’

Police are asking neighbors for help finding the people who shot 29-year-old Derricka Patrick, a mother who was expecting her second baby.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
and
Colin Boyle
2 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Chain Opened Pop-Ups Across The US. Now, It’s Temporarily Closing Amid Federal Investigation And Mounting Complaints

The Center for COVID Control's lab wasted 40,000 tests, according to a federal report. And again and again, people have reported getting late results, no results — or ones that don't make sense.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
4:50 PM CST

Chicago Students Plan Walkout Friday, Say District Is Ignoring Youth Voices About School Safety

The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, is behind the Friday walkout, which will culminate in a 1:30 p.m. press conference and rally outside CPS headquarters.

Downtown
Izzy Stroobandt
2:37 PM CST

Pritzker Sending Over 2,000 Health Care Workers To Help Illinois Hospitals During COVID-19 Surge

The ongoing strain on hospital systems stems primarily from unvaccinated Illinoisans, which is reducing capacity for any type of emergency care, state leaders say.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:15 PM CST

See more stories