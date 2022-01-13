Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Pregnant Mom Killed In Englewood Would ‘Give Her Shirt Off Her Back’ To Help Others, Loved Ones Say: ‘She Was Amazing’

Police are asking neighbors for help finding the people who shot 29-year-old Derricka Patrick, a mother who was expecting her second baby.

Atavia Reed and Colin Boyle
7:30 PM CST on Jan 13, 2022
Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. in a parked vehicle on Jan. 12, 2022.
Facebook
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — A 29-year-old mother pregnant with her second child was fatally shot in Englewood Wednesday night.

Derricka Patrick was sitting in a parked car in the 7400 block of S. Vincennes Ave. around 7 p.m. Wednesday when a car pulled up alongside hers, according to police. Unreleased surveillance footage showed two men getting out and shooting Patrick multiple times, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a press conference Thursday.

Deenihan said Patrick was alone in her car when the shooting occurred.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
The 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Grand Crossing where Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. in a parked vehicle on Jan. 12, 2022.

Patrick was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, police said. Investigators are working to identify the two people that shot Patrick, and Deenihan said police are hoping witnesses will come forward.

“We have some video evidence, we have some firearm evidence and obviously detectives are working on that case right now,” Deenihan said. “We definitely need some help from the community.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 833-408-0069 or cpdtip.org.

Patrick’s mother, Christine Blanton, told the Tribune she was a hairstylist who was close to her five siblings and 9-year-old daughter. Posts on Patrick’s Facebook page show her working with clients of all ages, styling sleek ponytails and blunt bobs. 

Credit: Provided/Charles McKenzie
Derricka Patrick (center) and Charles McKenzie smile for a photo.

Blanton said she spoke with Patrick on FaceTime hours before she was killed.

“She just was a fun-loving person,” Blanton told the Tribune. “Always smiling, always had a smile on her face. She didn’t deserve this. My baby didn’t bother nobody. Everybody loved her.”

Charles McKenzie, longtime Englewood resident and activist, was close to Patrick and her family. He found out she’d been killed through online posts.

“She had a lot of people that loved her, a lot of people that respected her,” McKenzie said. “It was always with love every time I saw her.”

Their friendship transcended family gatherings, McKenzie said. He said she was the type of person to “give her shirt off her back” just to help others.

She did what she could do “to support her family,” McKenzie said.

“She was amazing,” McKenzie said. “Knowing that her life was cut short is painful.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

Colin Boyle

Read More:

The Latest

Pregnant Mom Killed In Englewood Would ‘Give Her Shirt Off Her Back’ To Help Others, Loved Ones Say: ‘She Was Amazing’

Police are asking neighbors for help finding the people who shot 29-year-old Derricka Patrick, a mother who was expecting her second baby.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
and
Colin Boyle
2 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Chain Opened Pop-Ups Across The US. Now, It’s Temporarily Closing Amid Federal Investigation And Mounting Complaints

The Center for COVID Control's lab wasted 40,000 tests, according to a federal report. And again and again, people have reported getting late results, no results — or ones that don't make sense.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
4:50 PM CST

Chicago Students Plan Walkout Friday, Say District Is Ignoring Youth Voices About School Safety

The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, is behind the Friday walkout, which will culminate in a 1:30 p.m. press conference and rally outside CPS headquarters.

Downtown
Izzy Stroobandt
2:37 PM CST

Pritzker Sending Over 2,000 Health Care Workers To Help Illinois Hospitals During COVID-19 Surge

The ongoing strain on hospital systems stems primarily from unvaccinated Illinoisans, which is reducing capacity for any type of emergency care, state leaders say.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:15 PM CST

See more stories