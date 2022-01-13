Here’s Where You Can Get Free Masks Thursday In Bronzeville

GRAND BOULEVARD — Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is holding a mask giveaway Thursday to help keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dowell’s office, 5046 S. State St., will give away masks noon-3 p.m. Masks are limited to five per household, and residents must show proof they live within 3rd Ward boundaries. Masking and social distancing requirements will be followed at the event.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this week her office would hand out 1.5 million masks to residents, funneling them through aldermanic offices and community groups as the Omicron variant drives up COVID-19 cases throughout the city.

For more information, contact the office at 773-373-9273 or Ward03@cityofchicago.org.

