Bronzeville, Near South Side

Here’s Where You Can Get Free Masks Thursday In Bronzeville

Masks will be available noon-3 p.m. Thursday at Ald. Pat Dowell's State Street office.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
7:33 AM CST on Jan 13, 2022
Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) attends a City Council meeting on Sept. 14, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

GRAND BOULEVARD — Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is holding a mask giveaway Thursday to help keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dowell’s office, 5046 S. State St., will give away masks noon-3 p.m. Masks are limited to five per household, and residents must show proof they live within 3rd Ward boundaries. Masking and social distancing requirements will be followed at the event.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this week her office would hand out 1.5 million masks to residents, funneling them through aldermanic offices and community groups as the Omicron variant drives up COVID-19 cases throughout the city.

For more information, contact the office at 773-373-9273 or Ward03@cityofchicago.org.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

