Facing Eviction? There’s Still Time To Apply For Chicago’s Rental Assistance Program

CHICAGO — People facing eviction or homelessness have more time to receive help from the city of Chicago.

The Department of Family and Support Services has extended the application deadline for its Rental Assistance Program and will continue to accept applications through Jan. 31.

The program provides support to Chicagoans who are at risk of becoming homeless through eviction or who may become homeless soon due to loss of income or other eligible emergencies that may prevent them from paying rent, according to a city news release.

Assistance includes past and future rent payments to prevent eviction and security deposits in cases of fire, flood, foreclosure, domestic violence or eviction, according to the city.

You are eligible for the program if:

You live in the city of Chicago.

You are at risk of becoming homeless due to eviction, loss of income or other emergency.

You economically classify as a low-income household.

Your landlord completes the program requirements.

The Rental Assistance Program is open to all Chicagoans regardless of legal immigration status. Those interested can apply for the program online or cll the homeless prevention call center 311 and ask for “short-term help,” according to the city.

