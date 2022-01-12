Skip to contents

Loyola University Switching To Virtual Classes For First Two Weeks Of Spring Semester

Loyola's spring semester will begin Tuesday with most classes meeting virtually, the university announced.

Joe Ward
7:44 AM CST on Jan 12, 2022
Loyola University Chicago Lake Shore campus in the Rogers Park neighborhood on January 8, 2021
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — Loyola University is shifting to mostly virtual classes when the spring semester begins next week, the university announced.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney announced last week that campus is open for the beginning of the spring semester Tuesday, but most Loyola classes will switch to an online format. Some labs and clinicals will meet in person, according to Loyola.

The “reduced in-person format” will last until Jan. 31, Rooney said.

Despite the virtual classes, university buildings — including dorms, cafeterias, libraries and gyms — will open for the spring semester. Students should return to campus this week, according to the university.

Students living on campus must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least 48 hours before moving into student housing, according to Loyola.

“As the city of Chicago and our nation experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, delaying a fully in-person start will help all of us while ensuring that we are doing our part to limit further transmission in our greater community,” Rooney wrote in a letter to the Loyola community.

Loyola will boost its surveillance testing program, testing random groups of students and staff to better track coronaviruses cases, according to the university.

Loyola announced in December all students and staff were required to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. To start the school year, Loyola required all its students to be vaccinated and later extended the vaccine mandate to all faculty, teachers, staff and contracted employees working on campus.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

