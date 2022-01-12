Skip to contents

‘Jurassic Oceans’ Show Coming To Field Museum In February

The exhibit opens Feb. 25 and will feature fossils, CGI projections and replicas of marine reptiles and other animals from the Jurassic time period.

Maia McDonald
7:30 AM CST on Jan 12, 2022
The Field Musuem's new "Jurassic Oceans" exhibit will feature several real and replicated marine reptiles.
Provided (Bob Nicholes via Field Museum)
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — Local dinosaur fans can soon get a close-up look at the Jurassic period’s underwater environment.

The Field Museum’s newest exhibit, “Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep,” will take visitors on an underwater journey to see some of the creatures that called it home, according to a Field news release. The exhibit will feature more than 100 fossils and models from the Jurassic period, including giant marine reptiles that resemble the Loch Ness monster and sea lilies, cousins of starfish.

The exhibit opens Feb. 25 and runs through Sept. 5.

Marine predators and other Jurassic marine life from 200 million years ago will be showcased through real fossils, true-to-life replicas and CGI projections, according to the Field. Visitors will be able to touch real specimens, including skeletons up to 22 feet long, as well as replicated sea creature skins, and explore features of marine creatures on interactive touchscreens. 

The exhibition, produced and curated by London’s Natural History Museum, will include a replica of a reptile called an ichthyosaur and the skeleton of a long-necked plesiosaur. Other exhibit features will be a fossilized tail of one of the biggest fish discovered: leedsichthys, a 30-foot-long fish that cruised near the surface of the sea, catching plankton, according to the Field.

Visitors will also be able to see real specimens of marine reptiles from current times, such as crocodiles, sea snakes, sea turtles, water monitors and marine iguanas.

The exhibit will be presented in English and Spanish, and it will require a Discovery or All-Access Pass for entry. For passes and more information, visit the Field Museum website.

Maia McDonald

