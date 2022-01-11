Uptown Health Clinic, Pawn Shop Relocate To Make Way For Apartments

UPTOWN — A community health clinic has relocated in Uptown to make way for the neighborhood’s latest apartment development.

Tenants of the strip mall at 4501 N. Sheridan Road have moved out as the building is set to be demolished and turned into 59 apartments. That includes Sunnyside Health Center, which moved to 4140 N. Broadway.

The move was announced in a note to clients posted at the old building, which is closed. Sunnyside’s new clinic has yet to open. A spokesperson for parent organization Near North Health did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Just Pawn, which neighbored the health center in the Sheridan building, has relocated to 4445 N. Broadway. Royal Coin Laundry, also in the strip mall, has closed.

Credit: Coutresy Mavrek Development/NORR Mavrek Development is planning to replace a strip mall at Sheridan and Sunnyside with a 59-unit apartment building.

The nonprofit community health center’s future in Uptown was thrown for a loop when Mavrek Development bought the strip mall in April for $2.65 million, property records show.

Mavrek announced the 59-unit, mixed-use complex last year as the development company’s latest project in Uptown. The developer applied for a demolition permit for the strip mall, but it has not yet been granted, city records show.

RELATED: Developer To Replace Uptown Strip Mall With Luxury Apartment Building

The five-story development will include 7,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor at Sheridan Road and Sunnyside Avenue. On the upper floors will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedrooms, Mavrek principal Adam Friedberg previously said.

Most units will have balconies, and there will be 35 parking spaces. A gym and co-working lounge are also planned.

Mavrek estimates the project, dubbed Forty-Five 01, will be completed this year, according to its website.

This will be Mavrek’s second development within a two-block stretch of Sheridan.

Mavrek built the Mondrian, a 30-unit apartment building at 4714 N. Sheridan Road. It sold the Mondrian along with its building at 843 W. Agatite Ave. late last year to an undisclosed investor for $17 million, according to The Real Deal.

The Mondrian is asking in the $2,200s for two-bedroom units, according to its listing website.

Credit: Google Maps The strip that is to be replaced houses a laundromat, pawn shop and Sunnyside Health Center.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: