Lincoln Park Churches Partnering With Alderman’s Office For Vaccination Clinic Saturday

LINCOLN PARK — Ald. Michele Smith’s 43rd ward office is partnering with two Lincoln Park churches and Instavaxx to hold a vaccination clinic this Saturday.

Anyone five or older can get vaccinated at the clinic, which will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 2335 N. Orchard St. It’s a partnership between Smith’s office, St. Paul’s and Lighthouse United Church of Christ.

Advance registration is available now online.

The clinic will give Pfizer shots for anyone five or older, as well as boosters for anyone at least 12 years old, according to Smith’s office.

People are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to their appointment to complete all necessary paperwork. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their vaccination.

Parents and guardians must bring their own photo ID and health insurance card if available, Smith’s office said. They can register more than one child using the sign-up link, but each child needs their own appointment.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

