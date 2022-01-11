Skip to contents

Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lincoln Park Churches Partnering With Alderman’s Office For Vaccination Clinic Saturday

The Lincoln Park vaccination clinic at St. Paul's United Church of Christ will be available to anyone five years or older.

Jake Wittich
10:33 AM CST on Jan 11, 2022
Elizabeth Soto smiles at her son, Alex, 7, before he receives his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 4, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
LINCOLN PARK — Ald. Michele Smith’s 43rd ward office is partnering with two Lincoln Park churches and Instavaxx to hold a vaccination clinic this Saturday.

Anyone five or older can get vaccinated at the clinic, which will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 2335 N. Orchard St. It’s a partnership between Smith’s office, St. Paul’s and Lighthouse United Church of Christ.

Advance registration is available now online.

The clinic will give Pfizer shots for anyone five or older, as well as boosters for anyone at least 12 years old, according to Smith’s office.

People are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to their appointment to complete all necessary paperwork. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their vaccination.

Parents and guardians must bring their own photo ID and health insurance card if available, Smith’s office said. They can register more than one child using the sign-up link, but each child needs their own appointment.

