Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview, Roscoe Village Businesses Roll Out Wellness-Themed Promotions To Help With New Year’s Resolutions

More than a dozen businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering deals throughout January aimed at helping people achieve their New Year's resolutions while supporting local businesses.

Jake Wittich
11:21 AM CST on Jan 11, 2022
Cyclists ride by the bridge at Roscoe Street and Ravenswood Avenue as a UP-N Metra train rushes above in Roscoe Village on Sept. 3, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — Local businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering a slew of promotions aimed at helping people meet their wellness-related New Year’s resolutions.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wellness initiative features exclusive deals, discounts and other promotions from neighborhood health and wellness businesses through the end of January.

Some promotions include deals on CBD treats and other products from Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.; 10 percent off yoga classes from Five Keys Yoga, 1818 W. Belmont Ave.; and free swimming classes at Goldfish Swim School Roscoe Village, 2630 W. Bradley Road.

A full list of promotions can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

The business chamber’s Instagram page will also feature social media takeovers from those businesses throughout the month, according to a press release.

Participating businesses include:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Did You Lose Your Wedding Band? Wicker Park Neighbors Trying To Unite Ring With Its Owner

A lost wedding band found on the sidewalk in Wicker Park has set off an online search effort for its owner.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

CPS Students Don’t Face A COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Now, City’s Top Doc Says

Dr. Allison Arwardy's comment on school nurses during a hearing with alderpeople drew a rebuke from the Chicago Teachers Union.

Citywide
Justin Laurence
2 hours ago

Lakeview, Roscoe Village Businesses Roll Out Wellness-Themed Promotions To Help With New Year’s Resolutions

More than a dozen businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering deals throughout January aimed at helping people achieve their New Year's resolutions while supporting local businesses.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
2 hours ago

Lincoln Park Churches Partnering With Alderman’s Office For Vaccination Clinic Saturday

The Lincoln Park vaccination clinic at St. Paul's United Church of Christ will be available to anyone five years or older.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
3 hours ago

See more stories