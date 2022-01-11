Lakeview, Roscoe Village Businesses Roll Out Wellness-Themed Promotions To Help With New Year’s Resolutions

LAKEVIEW — Local businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering a slew of promotions aimed at helping people meet their wellness-related New Year’s resolutions.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wellness initiative features exclusive deals, discounts and other promotions from neighborhood health and wellness businesses through the end of January.

Some promotions include deals on CBD treats and other products from Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.; 10 percent off yoga classes from Five Keys Yoga, 1818 W. Belmont Ave.; and free swimming classes at Goldfish Swim School Roscoe Village, 2630 W. Bradley Road.

A full list of promotions can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

The business chamber’s Instagram page will also feature social media takeovers from those businesses throughout the month, according to a press release.

Participating businesses include:

