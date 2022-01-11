Lakeview, Roscoe Village Businesses Roll Out Wellness-Themed Promotions To Help With New Year’s Resolutions

- Credibility:
LAKEVIEW — Local businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are offering a slew of promotions aimed at helping people meet their wellness-related New Year’s resolutions.
The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wellness initiative features exclusive deals, discounts and other promotions from neighborhood health and wellness businesses through the end of January.
Some promotions include deals on CBD treats and other products from Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.; 10 percent off yoga classes from Five Keys Yoga, 1818 W. Belmont Ave.; and free swimming classes at Goldfish Swim School Roscoe Village, 2630 W. Bradley Road.
A full list of promotions can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.
The business chamber’s Instagram page will also feature social media takeovers from those businesses throughout the month, according to a press release.
Participating businesses include:
- Advanced Spine & Sports Care, 624 W. Belmont Ave.
- Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.
- Elite Chicago Spa, 3952 N. Southport Ave.
- F45 Training, 1525 W. Belmont Ave.
- Five Keys Yoga, 1818 W. Belmont Ave.
- Goldfish Swim School Roscoe Village, 2630 W. Bradley Road.
- ImWithKelly Fitness.
- Laura B. Folkes, Certified Holistic Health Coach, 1821 W. Belmont Ave.
- Lakeview East Athletics and Performance, 1057 W. Belmont Ave.
- Mind Chicago, 2043 W. Belmont Ave.
- Move Therapy & Wellness, 2135 W. Roscoe St.
- Playworks Therapy, Inc., 2500 W. Bradley Place.
- Pure Barre Lakeview, 3245 N. Ashland Ave.
- Starting Strength Chicago, 2550 W. Addison St.
- Stretchlab Lakeview, 3601 N. Southport Ave.
- The Peace School, 3121 N. Lincoln Ave.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
