Bike Lanes, Alley Fixes Or Repaired Sidewalks? You Can Vote On How To Spend $1M In The 35th Ward Through Jan. 17

LOGAN SQUARE — There’s still time for residents of the 35th Ward to weigh in on how Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa should spend $1 million in aldermanic menu funds this year.

Residents can vote online — or in person — on several potential public infrastructure projects for the ward through Jan. 17 under Ramirez-Rosa’s participatory budgeting process.

Typically, aldermen spend menu money at their discretion, but participatory budgeting — where the aldermen let residents decide on what gets funded — has gained popularity in recent years. Ramirez-Rosa started doing participatory budgeting back when he was first elected in 2015.

The 35th Ward covers Logan Square, Avondale, Irving Park, Hermosa and Albany Park. This year’s possible projects include alley resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and street resurfacing across the ward, as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety measures like bump-outs in Logan Square and upgraded street lights in Albany Park.

Shared bike lanes along Montrose Avenue in Irving Park and Albany Park, on Cortland Street in Hermosa and along Central Park in Logan Square are also under consideration.

Neighbors must be a resident of the 35th Ward and over 14 years old to vote. Votes can be cast online or in person by visiting the 35th Ward office at 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Unit C.

