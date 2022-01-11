Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Bike Lanes, Alley Fixes Or Repaired Sidewalks? You Can Vote On How To Spend $1M In The 35th Ward Through Jan. 17

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is among several alderpeople who give residents a say in how aldermanic menu money is spent. This year's potential projects include shared bike lanes, road repairs and more.

Mina Bloom
2:15 PM CST on Jan 11, 2022
The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Facebook
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — There’s still time for residents of the 35th Ward to weigh in on how Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa should spend $1 million in aldermanic menu funds this year.

Residents can vote online — or in person — on several potential public infrastructure projects for the ward through Jan. 17 under Ramirez-Rosa’s participatory budgeting process.

Typically, aldermen spend menu money at their discretion, but participatory budgeting — where the aldermen let residents decide on what gets funded — has gained popularity in recent years. Ramirez-Rosa started doing participatory budgeting back when he was first elected in 2015.

The 35th Ward covers Logan Square, Avondale, Irving Park, Hermosa and Albany Park. This year’s possible projects include alley resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and street resurfacing across the ward, as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety measures like bump-outs in Logan Square and upgraded street lights in Albany Park.

Shared bike lanes along Montrose Avenue in Irving Park and Albany Park, on Cortland Street in Hermosa and along Central Park in Logan Square are also under consideration.

Neighbors must be a resident of the 35th Ward and over 14 years old to vote. Votes can be cast online or in person by visiting the 35th Ward office at 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Unit C.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Little Village’s Spry Elementary Cancels Classes All Week As Teacher Says Nearly All Of School Is Quarantined

Officials said the school is closed because of “expected staffing levels." One teacher said 15 of the school's 18 classrooms are in quarantine.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
6 minutes ago

As Most CPS Students Return To Classes Wednesday, Some Parents Plan To Keep Their Kids Home Amid COVID-19 Surge

Some parents who kept their kids home last week plan to keep their kids home this week, too. "I don’t think we’re gonna be safe for a couple more weeks, to be honest," one mom said.

Citywide
Maxwell Evans
51 minutes ago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tests Positive For COVID-19, Feels ‘Fine’ With ‘Cold-Like Symptoms,’ She Says

Lightfoot said she credits her vaccine and booster shot with protecting her health after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Be Cautious Around COVID-19 Testing Pop-Ups, Illinois Attorney General Warns

After a Block Club report, Gov. JB Pritzker described the unregulated pop-ups as an “enormous problem.”

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

See more stories