The Field Museum Is Offering Free Days In January And February. Here’s The Schedule

- Credibility:
DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is offering free days for Illinois residents Wednesdays in January and February.
The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents, according to a Field news release. People will need to show proof of residency, like a state ID, for the deal.
The free days schedule:
- Jan. 12
- Jan. 19
- Jan. 26
- Feb. 2
- Feb. 9
- Feb. 16
- Feb. 23
The museum also offers $3-per-person admission on all days for families who qualify for state food assistance, according to the Field. That offer is available for up to six people per qualifying family.
Everyone 5 and older who visits the Field Museum must provide proof of vaccination. People 16 and older must also provide a valid photo ID.
More information about the free days is available online.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: