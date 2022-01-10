The Field Museum Is Offering Free Days In January And February. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is offering free days for Illinois residents Wednesdays in January and February.

The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents, according to a Field news release. People will need to show proof of residency, like a state ID, for the deal.

The free days schedule:

Jan. 12

Jan. 19

Jan. 26

Feb. 2

Feb. 9

Feb. 16

Feb. 23

The museum also offers $3-per-person admission on all days for families who qualify for state food assistance, according to the Field. That offer is available for up to six people per qualifying family.

Everyone 5 and older who visits the Field Museum must provide proof of vaccination. People 16 and older must also provide a valid photo ID.

More information about the free days is available online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: