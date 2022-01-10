Skip to contents

The Field Museum Is Offering Free Days In January And February. Here’s The Schedule

The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents.

Kelly Bauer
8:57 AM CST on Jan 10, 2022
Lights highlight parts of SUE's skeleton while a video plays talking about individual parts of the dinosaur's body.
Kelly Bauer/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is offering free days for Illinois residents Wednesdays in January and February.

The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents, according to a Field news release. People will need to show proof of residency, like a state ID, for the deal.

The free days schedule:

  • Jan. 12
  • Jan. 19
  • Jan. 26
  • Feb. 2
  • Feb. 9
  • Feb. 16
  • Feb. 23

The museum also offers $3-per-person admission on all days for families who qualify for state food assistance, according to the Field. That offer is available for up to six people per qualifying family.

Everyone 5 and older who visits the Field Museum must provide proof of vaccination. People 16 and older must also provide a valid photo ID.

More information about the free days is available online.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

