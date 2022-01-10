Monday Will Be Cold For Chicago — But The City Will Warm Up The Rest Of The Week

CHICAGO — Monday will be chilly for Chicago — but the city will heat up for the rest of the week.

Monday’s only expected to get as warm as 16 degrees, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 2 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph, but the day will get sunnier as it goes on.

Tuesday will warm up to a high of 30 degrees, and the day will be sunny but breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and will see temperatures climb even higher, reaching 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s also expected to get as warm as 36 degrees. The day will be partly sunny.

Friday has a slight chance for snow in the morning, then a chance for rain and snow, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy with an expected high of 36 degrees.

Saturday is likely to see snow, and the day will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high of 30 degrees. Sunday could be sunny but chilly, with a high of 27 degrees.

A chance of light snow to NW Indiana this AM, with possible snow into the late AM. Cold temperatures today into Tue morning with sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures begin to warm Tue for the rest of the week. Another weather system is expected towards the weekend. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/gpzm5GxebD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 10, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: