Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Monday Will Be Cold For Chicago — But The City Will Warm Up The Rest Of The Week

More snow and chilly temperatures are coming this weekend, though.

Kelly Bauer
9:39 AM CST on Jan 10, 2022
People walk on 53rd Street in Hyde Park during the first measurable snowfall since March on Dec. 28, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Monday will be chilly for Chicago — but the city will heat up for the rest of the week.

Monday’s only expected to get as warm as 16 degrees, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 2 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph, but the day will get sunnier as it goes on.

Tuesday will warm up to a high of 30 degrees, and the day will be sunny but breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and will see temperatures climb even higher, reaching 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s also expected to get as warm as 36 degrees. The day will be partly sunny.

Friday has a slight chance for snow in the morning, then a chance for rain and snow, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy with an expected high of 36 degrees.

Saturday is likely to see snow, and the day will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high of 30 degrees. Sunday could be sunny but chilly, with a high of 27 degrees.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Monday Will Be Cold For Chicago — But The City Will Warm Up The Rest Of The Week

More snow and chilly temperatures are coming this weekend, though.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

The Field Museum Is Offering Free Days In January And February. Here’s The Schedule

The free-day tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available on-site to Illinois residents.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Illinois Abortion Providers See Uptick In Out-Of-State Patients As Reproductive Rights Vanish Across The Midwest

In 2019, Illinois enacted a state law protecting the right to reproductive health care, including abortion. That move effectively designated Illinois as a destination for out-of-staters seeking an abortion. 

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
2 hours ago

Portage Park Vegan Bakery Opening This Week After Delays, But It Still Needs Funding Help

Mindful Baking will have a soft opening Friday. The owner, Diane Mejia, hopes to bring "fresh and funky" vibes to the neighborhood with her vegan goods.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

See more stories