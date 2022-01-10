Monday Will Be Cold For Chicago — But The City Will Warm Up The Rest Of The Week

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Monday will be chilly for Chicago — but the city will heat up for the rest of the week.
Monday’s only expected to get as warm as 16 degrees, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 2 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph, but the day will get sunnier as it goes on.
Tuesday will warm up to a high of 30 degrees, and the day will be sunny but breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather agency.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and will see temperatures climb even higher, reaching 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday’s also expected to get as warm as 36 degrees. The day will be partly sunny.
Friday has a slight chance for snow in the morning, then a chance for rain and snow, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy with an expected high of 36 degrees.
Saturday is likely to see snow, and the day will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high of 30 degrees. Sunday could be sunny but chilly, with a high of 27 degrees.
